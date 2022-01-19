Nick Carroll Review Staff
SUNRISE SUMMIT – In order for the Trojans to stay in the hunt clinching home court advantage for the sectional playoffs, wins against sectional foes Berkeley Springs and Keyser were vital last week.
Hampshire 42 Keyser 38
It was a blackout on Saturday night on Sunrise Summit, as the Hampshire students supported their team wearing all black and hoping to get revenge for a 42-38 loss against the Golden Tornado to open the season. The Trojan cagers sported their alternate gray uniforms, and the skies looked grim for the visitors as Hampshire’s stingy defense keyed the Trojan victory.
The defense was so impressive that HHS held Keyser to single digits scoring in the 1st 3 quarters of the game.
“We had a plan for the 1st game that we didn’t execute,” explained coach Danny Alkire on the difference between game 1 and game 2 against KHS. “Last night, we stayed with the same game plan, but made sure it was fine-tuned. Our defense is getting better and will continue to get better. The understanding of not only the scheme is better, but our positioning as a unit continues to improve.”
Without a doubt, the defensive end of the court made the difference. However, Hampshire would have been in major trouble if it weren’t for some impressive performances from key role players.
Trojan football standout Ashton Haslacker had to shake off the rust from the gridiron as he transitioned from a do-it-all wide receiver, to a do-it-all basketball player.
Coach Alkire agreed that Haslacker has found his scoring touch over the past few weeks.
“Ashton’s offense has gotten better as the year has went,” said Alkire. “The 1st 5 games of the season, he averaged 4 points per game. Through the past 5 games he is averaging 10.4 points per game. He scored in every quarter and secured 3 out of 4 free throws in the last minute.”
Easton Shanholtz had a big game in the paint, scoring 5 field goals and finishing with 12 points. Hampshire’s other big boy in the low post, Zack Hill, did a ton of dirty work and wound up with 6 points.
But the win wouldn’t have happened without the impact of a trio of role players: Canyon Nichols, Jordan Gray and Hunter Wilfong.
“Those 3 were game changers, accounting for 6 of the 13 assists and only 1 of the 21 turnovers,” said Alkire.
Along with that trio, PG Mason Hott has been instrumental to the Trojan success as of late.
“At Berkeley Springs, Mason got back to doing what he is best at,” said Alkire. “He attacked the paint and came up 10 of his 13 points in the 2nd half. Against Keyser, Mason may have been quiet in the scoring but had 4 rebounds and only 1 turnover.”
Hampshire 49 Berkeley Springs 45
The Trojan win was in doubt at halftime as the Indians established a 25-14 lead after 2 quarters.
“Everything we put up seemed to miss,” said Alkire. “6 of our 14 points came from free throws, while everything they shot seemed to be going in.”
The tale was flipped in the 2nd half, as Hampshire rattled off 35 total points to come away with the 4-point victory.
“In the 2nd half, our defense picked up, and offensively we adjusted to the double of our bigs,” explained Alkire. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.