SOUTH CHARLESTON — A 17-year record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia has been broken, the state Division of Natural Resources announced last Tuesday, June 28.
On June 20, Allen Burkett of Criders, Va., caught a channel catfish that weighed 36.96 pounds and measured 40.59 inches in length.
Burkett was fishing with chicken liver from the shore of South Mill Creek Lake in Grant County. Burkett’s record fish was measured by DNR fishery biologist, Brandon Keplinger.
The previous record channel catfish of 33.42 pounds and 40.3 inches was caught by Michael Sears in 2005 at Patterson Creek.
Anglers who believe they have caught a potential record-breaking fish should report his or her catch to the WVDNR for verification.
Fish that do not qualify as a state record, may still qualify for a trophy citation. For more information, visit wvdnr.gov/fishing/state-records. o
