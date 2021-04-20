The Trojan defense halts the Red Rider offense to win the Regional Championship
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Fresh off their sectional championship, Hampshire (10-6) continued its dominance on defense, thwarting Weir’s offense to win the Regional title 55-49.
“It just feels amazing,” said Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley.
“The caliber of team that we are and the way that our program gets better every year, I think now it's more expected of us. We had to take care of business and it all came down to what we did. I was just proud that we did enough to get the job done.”
Although the Trojans got it done, it wasn’t always smooth sailing as the Red Riders set the tone early with their fast-paced offense. Weir jumped out to a 9-2 lead, and defensively, held Hampshire scoreless in the first 4 minutes of play. Hampshire needed a spark and they got one from jersey #1. "The Hustler," Hannah Ault, fired back at the Red Riders knocking down a pair of baskets to bring Hampshire to life. Then it was the senior sensation, Gracie Fields, that heated up scoring 4 points of her own to knot the game at 11.
Weir knocked down a 3-point basket late in the 1st quarter, but the Trojans responded just before the buzzer as Lainee Selan tossed in a layup as time expired.
The Trojans and Red Riders swapped leads 4 times to the start of the 2nd quarter, but then it was time for the Gracie Fields show to begin. With the game tied 17-17, Fields grabbed the orange sphere and fired it from downtown to give Hampshire a narrow 3-point lead. The Trojan defense forced a turnover, then Fields dropped in a 2-point field goal followed by another 3-pointer, shortly after to give HHS a 6 point edge 25-19.
“I just felt we had it all together tonight,” said Gracie Fields.
“We knew they had a long drive to get here and I think we were focused coming out of the locker room and wanted it more than they did.”
Coach Buckley knew her senior star was ready to step up and lead the Trojans when they needed her most.
“Gracie’s going to do, what Gracie’s going to do,” said Buckley.
“She’s a leader, she’s a senior, and she knew she needed to take the game over.”
The Trojans didn’t look back the rest of the game as Hannah Ault tossed in the final 4 points of the 1st half to give HHS the lead 29-21 at intermission.
“That’s why we call Hannah ‘The Hustler,’” explained Coach Buckley.
“She just never gives up on a play and is willing to do whatever we ask.”
Remarkably, Hannah and her Trojan counterparts played lock down defense and didn’t allow the Red Riders to score a field goal throughout the entire the 2nd quarter.
Not much changed after halftime as the Trojans came out firing on all cylinders, matching the intensity coming from the “Hampshire Havoc” student section, that carried over to the court.
Hampshire had the Red Riders down and out after the ¾ pole clutching a 44-33 advantage with 8 minutes left to play.
However, the Red Riders refused to die as they came out with guns blazing to start the 4th stanza. Meanwhile the Hampshire offense started to stutter scoring only 1 point during the 1st 4 minutes of the 4th quarter.
Thats when Hampshire’s young gunslinger, freshman Izzy Blomquist, took control of the reins for the Trojans. She showed off her offensive prowess by nailing back-to-back-to-back field goals for Hampshire. Behind the effort of Blomquist, Hampshire spoiled Weir’s attempt at an epic comeback and maintained a 2+ possession lead throughout the final 2 minutes of play.
“It’s been awesome to get the team rolling,” said Izzy Blomquist.
“This is a great group of girls to play with.”
Coach Buckley praised her freshman point guard for her poise when the game got tight in the 4th quarter.
“I’ve had some good freshman before playing varsity, but you don’t find girls like Izzy by chance, that girl plays basketball year-round and her IQ is out of this world. We are such a better team when she is on the court touching the ball.”
“It’s a once in a lifetime experience to get to states,” said Fields as the team cut down the net.
“I’m just excited to get back down there.”
Gracie Fields led the team with 17 points and 5 rebounds while Hannah Ault scored 16 points with 5 steals. Izzy Blomquist scored 9 points and pulled down 5 boards while Liz Pryor had a solid game in the paint with 7 points and 5 rebounds. Lainee Selan and Ellen Keaton were fierce on defense and scored 4 and 3 points, respectively.
The Trojans received the #7 seed and will play #2 North Marion (13-0) on April 28 in Charleston at 1 p.m.
