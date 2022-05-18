CHARLES TOWN – Hampshire wrapped up the regular season with a record of (8-16), which slotted them into the number 3 seed entering sectional playoffs.
Awaiting the Trojans in the Eastern Panhandle was the number 2 seed: Washington Patriots.
The 2 squads played twice this year with Washington winning both games, 10-0 on Sunrise Summit in March and 8-1 at WHS in early April.
In the combined games, Hampshire netted only 1 run.
If the Trojans wanted to make any noise in May, the bats had to spring to life.
“I think it’s important you start fast against a team like Washington,” said coach Chad VanMeter. “Scoring early should build your teams’ confidence.”
HHS entered the playoffs with a relatively healthy lineup, which provided optimism in the dugout that the Trojans could make some noise.
Game 1 took place on Wednesday, May 11, and midway through the 2nd inning, Hampshire had already doubled-up their regular season run total against Washington.
The scoring got started with Case Parsons reaching 1st base after hitting a single to center field. Alex Orndorff singled on a pop fly to 2nd base to give HHS a pair of baserunners.
The goose egg on the scoreboard flipped to a crooked digit for Hampshire when senior Alex Hott stepped to the plate and spanked a line drive to deep center field, scoring 2 runs to give HHS the lead 2-0.
“We relied on him all year to come through when we needed it,” said VanMeter.
Washington responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning due to a fielding error, which knotted the game 2-2.
After senior Cohen Mowery reached base by walk, Conner Wolford made the Patriots pay by hitting a line drive to center field scoring Mowery.
A sacrifice bunt and a pair of strikeouts ended the inning as HHS led 3-2 midway through the 3rd.
The wheels fell off the wagon in the bottom of the 3rd inning as Washington posted 9 runs, taking advantage of 4 walks and a fielding error.
“They put pressure on us,” explained VanMeter. “We didn’t field the ball very well and we couldn’t throw strikes. They took advantage of the opportunities they had.”
Entering the 4th inning, Washington held a comfortable 11-3 lead.
Hampshire scratched out 1 more run in the top of the 5th inning when Wolford singled to score Colin Hott.
Unbeknownst at the time, that was Hampshire’s last run of 2022.
Washington ended the game in the bottom of the 6th inning, when they scored their 14th to make it 14-4.
Alex Hott suffered the loss for Hampshire, allowing 6 earned runs, 6 hits, 5 walks with 2 strikeouts.
At the plate Hampshire was led by Conner Wolford (2 hits, 2 RBI), Case Parsons (2 hits, 1 run), Alex Orndorff (1 hit) and Alex Hott (3 hits, 2 RBI).
Coach VanMeter praised the effort of his senior leader after the game.
“Alex was our leading hitter, a 4-year starter, who never takes an inning off,” said VanMeter. “We are going to miss him next year.”
Washington played number 1-seeded Jefferson on Thursday, May 12 and lost 12-2, setting up an elimination game with Hampshire.
The nightmare for Hampshire returned on Friday the 13th as the offense returned to a futile state.
It wasn’t easy for Washington as they had to grind their way past a solid pitching performance by senior Colin Hott, but notching only 3 hits and scoring 0 runs proved to be the final blow to the season.
“I thought Colin pitched one of his better games as a Trojan,” said VanMeter. “We just could not seem to get a break. They got 4 runs in the 3rd inning, and we just had some bad luck. It was just one of those games. We hit some balls hard, but everything we hit went right to them.”
Colin Hott tossed 6 innings, throwing 82 pitches and 46 strikes. Hott allowed 5 hits, 4 earned runs and 3 walks while striking out 2 Patriot batters.
Washington played Jefferson on Saturday and the top-seeded Cougars proved to be too tough once again as they knocked off Washington 3-1 to capture the sectional title.
Jefferson advances to the Region 2 championship, where they will play against Martinsburg, who ousted Musselman 4-3 on Friday.
The Trojans (8-18) now shift to the offseason and coach VanMeter has some specific areas that the team needs to improve.
“We’ve got to get stronger and faster,” said VanMeter. “We played a lot of young kids this year, and we are going to get better. We are looking forward to the future of Trojan baseball.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.