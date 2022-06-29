All sports, all the time.
That’s my mindset for about 11 months of the year. While I certainly love sports no matter the season, I do think it’s important to take a break once in a while to recharge.
Decades ago when I was a kid, every summer I would attend several sports camps.
I spent weeks on the shores of Lake Superior at Michigan Tech hockey camp. When I played travel soccer, I attended soccer camp at Indiana University. Football camp was always one of my favorite weeks, as my high school hosted one of the best instructional camps in the region.
Heck, the sport didn’t matter; I just loved staying busy and participating in any camp that featured athletics.
I took some hacks at golf, volleys at tennis and even swam on the Swanson swim team (wearing board shorts, no Speedos).
Without a doubt, my offseason stayed stuffed with sports.
But like I mentioned earlier, I think it is important to take a break once in a while.
As a kid, I was blessed with the opportunity to attend a variety of different camps, not just sports.
One of my favorite camps took place at Izaak Walton in South Bend.
This day camp was constructed in a similar fashion to the 4-H camp here in Hampshire.
Fishing, hiking, archery and swimming were just a few of the activities that I enjoyed participating in.
I was a big fan of capture the flag and dodgeball as well.
Another camp I would attend that helped grow my interest in nature took place at St. Patrick’s County Park.
I would catch tadpoles and crayfish in the pond, paddle a canoe or just wade down the creek.
At the end of camp each year, we would get to make our camp T-shirts, which was always a highlight.
Another camp I attended one summer was a pottery class at the Century Center. I learned how to use a pottery wheel and made some wicked cool bowls with colorful glaze.
I truly believe that attending these types of camps helped me become a rounded individual while recharging my batteries for the upcoming sports gauntlet.
Nowadays, my time away from the field is spent hiking in this wild and wonderful region.
Both kids and adults need time to recharge the batteries. If you don’t see me on the sidelines in the next few weeks, perhaps you can catch me on the trails. o
