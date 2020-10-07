SUNRISE SUMMIT – Tied 1-1 in the 2nd half, the Trojans fought valiantly going round for round with Musselman, but it wasn’t enough as the Applemen escaped Rannells Field with a 4-1 victory on Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
Perhaps the most impressive part of the Trojan performance was the team’s mental ability to overcome adversity. In the 1st half, Hampshire netminder Mason Hott sprinted to retrieve a loose ball and as he came down with the ball in his possession, an errant Appleman cleat kicked Hott in the head which caused bloodshed and a head injury that forced Mason to be sidelined for the rest of the game.
“We definitely stepped up and played the way we needed to play,” said Coach Robby Hott.
“We got a lot of faith in our keeper Mason, and when he went down it took a lot of heart and courage for our kids to keep playing. They stuck behind Andrew back there and played really well.”
The “Snake” Andrew Strawn leads the Trojans in scoring goals this year with 6, and when called upon to be inserted into the lineup as a goaltender, Strawn was up to the task and showed his team first mentality as he made several impressive stops in the box.
Musselman jumped out to a 1-0 lead and took that lead into halftime, but Hampshire didn’t let that goal or the loss of its starting goaltender deflate them.
“I was really proud of how they played all the way through the 1st half and deep into the 2nd half they definitely proved themselves,” said Coach Hott.
Early in the 2nd half, it was the outstanding play and hustle of Corbin McAllister who buried the biscuit in the back of the net to knot the game at 1.
“Corbin has been playing amazing since day 1,” Hott acknowledged.
“He seems to be able to find that space and find that ball, and he is good at it.”
With the score tied 1-1, the Trojans continued to battle the Applemen, but it wasn’t enough as Musselman scored 3 late goals to capture the victory 4-1.
Coming off a solid performance against Musselman, the Trojans headed to Washington with a sense of confidence over the weekend. After a good effort at the beginning of the contest, the Patriots outlasted Hampshire winning 5-1. The lone goal was scored off the foot of Brady Pyles with an impressive corner kick. The loss drops the Trojans to (3-8) this season.
Next up for Hampshire is a big game this week at Keyser on Thursday, Oct. 8 starting at 7 p.m. o
