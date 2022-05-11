Our 6th annual Field Day was a big success. Nearly 100 elementary students participated in the events under warm, sunny skies. It’s always great to see the smiles on the kids’ faces as they compete in the sports that they love. Congratulations go out to Capon Bridge Elementary for winning the team title for 2022.
As with all our events and programs, volunteers made the difference.
Thanks go out to Superintendent Jeff Pancione and the Hampshire County Board of Education for allowing us to hold the event and for transporting the students to and from HHS.
We would also like to thank HHS for allowing us to have the meet at their wonderful facility and HCP&R Board members Jim Alkire and Megan Fuller for their help and support.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals. The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, and a private conference room.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria, and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
Two-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
Disc Golf Course at Camp Walker
When planning your outdoor activities, don’t forget about the Camp Walker Disc Golf Course. We have made several improvements to the course over the past year.
We installed tee-marker posts for all the holes to make each teeing area more visible. We are also providing scorecards and course maps, both of which can be found in the mailbox beside the first tee.
The 1st tee is located on the flat ground out past the pavilion, where the road turns to the left and starts down over the hill toward the exit to the park.
We have also installed new tee markers with the Camp Walker logo on them for each hole.
If you’re looking for a disc to play at Camp Walker, then we have several options for you.
We have Skeeters, which are all-purpose discs that are suitable for every shot, for sale in the HCP&R office for just $7.00 each.
We also have commemorative glow-in-the-dark drivers and putters that have the official Camp Walker logo on them for $15.00 each.
All proceeds from the sale of these discs go for improvements to the course. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.