SUNRISE SUMMIT – With high expectations heading into the 2023 campaign, the Trojans might’ve been a little on edge as they defeated University on Monday evening 1-0 in their first scrimmage at Rannells Field.
“I liked their grit and determination,” said coach Robby Hott.
“First 30 minutes they seemed a little slow, laxed and discombobulated, especially with communication, but I talked to them at the break and they pulled it back together and did what they were supposed to do.”
As coach Hott referred to, the Trojans needed 30 minutes to find their footing as the two teams were tied at intermission.
The second half was much more favorable for Hampshire as they settled down and found their groove, especially possessing the ball.
The Trojans put a digit in the scoring column when Jordan Gray slapped a pass by Hawk defenders to a wide open Trenton Timbrook who buried the biscuit to give Hampshire a 1-0 lead and eventually the win.
“It was a 30 yard breakaway goal,” said Hott.
Without a doubt, the top end speed of Timbrook will be a staple of the Trojan offense this year and the scrimmage against University was just a sign of things to come.
Hampshire was back in action last night as they welcomed the Allegany Campers to Rannells Field for a scrimmage against one of the best teams in the area.
The regular season kicks off for Hampshire with a road trip on Thursday Aug. 23, at Hedgesville High School starting at 6 p.m. The Trojans have another trip to the eastern panhandle on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Spring Mills starting at 11 a.m. On Tuesday Aug. 22, the Trojans host their first home game of the season against rival Frankfort starting at 7 p.m. Festivities will include spotlighting the youth soccer teams within Hampshire County as its AYSO Youth Night at Rannells Field.
