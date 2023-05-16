MARTINSBURG – As a team, the Trojans finished in last place at Regionals for both boys and girls. That doesn’t mean there weren’t a few bright spots for Hampshire, led by a pair of freshman girls – Bailey Nichols and Hisley Keiter.
In the 3200, Nichols ran her fastest time of the season 12:32.97, to finish regional runner-up, just one second shy of Layla Parker (12:31.93), a senior from Jefferson.
“Bailey never stopped running from the minute cross country got over, and she ran all winter long,” said Colebank.
“She lifted. She ran. She worked. She is driven to be successful. I like the way she can change the style of her running. When she gets the arm movement and gets those knees up and really stretches out when she is trying to finish strong. She has done a great job in the 3200 and is poised to do well in Charleston.”
In high jump, Hampshire’s Hisley Keiter matched her personal record clearing 4-10.00 to finish runner-up.
This is Keiter’s first year of doing high jump and her natural ability combined with her approach has helped her have success. When asked what is the key to Hisley’s success, coach Colebank said, “She hears every word you say.”
“She is very coachable and wants to be successful. The more flexible she can be and get that head back and get the right kick at the right time, the more successful she is with it.”
Sophomore Briana King of Spring Mills took first place in high jump clearing 5-00.00.
Hampshire only had three events in which they finished in the top three – Grant Hicks, first in discus; Hisley Keiter, second in high jump; Bailey Nichols, second in 3200.
At regionals, the top three finishers in each event automatically qualify for states. The Trojans did qualify three more events for states thanks to the at-large qualifier.
On the girls side, the Shuttle Hurdles team of Mulledy Jane Cook, Lani Stewart, Lydia Moreland and Teagan Werner crossed the finish line fourth, but with their time of 1:11.33, it was good enough to get into states as an at-large bid.
The boys had two relay teams receive at-large bids, the 4x100 and 4x800 teams.
The 4x100 team of Zach Haines, Dom Strawn, Jon Moreland and Trenton Timbrook finished fourth overall with a time of 45.77.
The 4x800 team of Dylan Streisel, Mason Cardamone, Caden Davis and Noah Lipps also finished fourth, and posted a time of 8:40.39, which earned them an at-large berth.
“All of them earned the right to be there,” said Colebank.
“We are going to give 100 percent, regardless of what happens. I promise you that. That’s all I ask for.” o
Team scores
Regionals
Boys Results - Regional State Qualifiers
4. Mason Cardamone 8:40.39
Girls Results - Regional State Qualifiers
2. Bailey Nichols 12:32.97
4. Mulledy Jane Cook 1:11.33
