Bailey Nichols

Bailey Nichols set a PR in the 3200 and finished runner-up.

 Dave Pennock, Review Correspondent

MARTINSBURG – As a team, the Trojans finished in last place at Regionals for both boys and girls. That doesn’t mean there weren’t a few bright spots for Hampshire, led by a pair of freshman girls – Bailey Nichols and Hisley Keiter.

In the 3200, Nichols ran her fastest time of the season 12:32.97, to finish regional runner-up, just one second shy of Layla Parker (12:31.93), a senior from Jefferson. 

