Last year, I agreed to contribute a weekly ballot to the Cumberland Times ranking the top 5 teams in the region in the following sports: football, girls soccer, boys soccer, boys basketball, girls basketball, softball and baseball.
This week the Cumberland Times published their Week 5 poll:
Receiving votes: Frankfort (7-6) 4, Petersburg (9-8) 3, East Hardy (9-8) 1
1. Allegany (7); 11-0; 35
Receiving votes: Bishop Walsh (8-2) 5
Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
I am one of seven sports editors that contribute ballots on a weekly basis. Sometimes it’s not easy figuring out who’s the best.
Should the poll represent the team with the best overall resume? Should the poll be based on the team currently playing the best? Is overall record more important than strength of schedule? Did the team win a game on the road or at home? Every voter has his own formula.
Personally, I look at the entirety of a teams resume. Hampshire baseball beat Keyser earlier this season and I believe that victory shouldn’t be diminished because it happened weeks ago.
However, the win over Keyser is washed away when a team like Petersburg comes to Sunrise Summit and knocks off the Trojans.
All in all, I think HHS could beat any team in the region on any given day, but looking at the resumes at this point in the season, it felt difficult making an argument that Hampshire should be in the Top 5.
Let’s agree that Hampshire plays MUCH better competition than most of the schools in the region.
If HHS swapped schedules with East Hardy, the Trojans might be 11-5 instead of 5-11. All of these factors I take into consideration when submitting my ballot.
Even if I don’t put Hampshire in the Top 5, it doesn’t mean I’m rooting against the Green and White. As a sportswriter that covers just one high school, my biggest obstacle to overcome is bias. Every voter has it.
The guy in Garrett is going to be a little more favorable towards the Rams and Huskies. The sports reporter writing for Keyser is a member of Team MinCo. We all know the Cumberland crew prefers the Fort Allegany Miners. I get that.
When it comes to Hampshire, I am the flag bearer, but I’m not going to insert HHS in the Top 5 unless I believe they belong.
I’m a big fan of polls. They spark conversation and lighthearted debate. What team is overrated? What team is playing good ball? Who faces a tougher schedule?
I enjoy comparing teams from the region and submitting my weekly guesses on who is best. And that’s what a poll is – nothing more than a guess.
Let’s make sure we keep polls in perspective. The purpose of sports polls is designed to measure the strength of area teams in their respective sport.
My purpose for contributing to the poll is to make sure Hampshire has a voice while creating a little fun conversation. o
