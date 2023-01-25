Before the Black Bear doubleheader last Thursday, I stood in the hallway of the Physical Education building gazing at gold trophies and sports memorabilia of yesteryear.
WVSDB championship teams in football and basketball were well represented with game balls and team photos showcased in multiple trophy cases. You could feel the sense of Lion and Raider pride bursting through the glass.
I was taking a photo of the 1949 Lion football team when I heard – Bang! Bang! Bang!
It was the sound of a large drum marking the start of the game. I quickly assembled my camera and shuffled my way to the edge of the court.
The girls game between WVSDB and Union was competitive and the atmosphere was filled with excitement.
When a Black Bear player scored a basket, someone in the stands would strike the drum. If a WVSDB player drained a 3-pointer, the drum is hit 3 times.
Quirky and cool things like this make me smile. Although the drum may appear just to be a longstanding tradition, it does serve a purpose.
Drums and percussion instruments are loud and create intensive vibrations. Although deaf players are unable to hear audio cues, they are able to feel vibrations with their body.
Speaking of feeling, the feeling in the gym was that of happiness. It was so refreshing to cover a game without any fans verbally harassing the coaches or referees.
It’s no secret that Union and WVSDB are both extremely small schools with very short rosters. Both teams struggle to win games, as evidenced by the Union girls getting smashed the night before 46-2.
Getting your face pounded for 28 minutes is demoralizing.
I’m not sure why superior teams feel the need to flex their power on those schools with lesser abilities, but I am sure those girls in the Tiger uniforms learned a valuable lesson from the game the previous night – sportsmanship matters.
When Union had an opportunity to run up the score on WVSDB, they didn’t. They knew what it was like to get humiliated and wouldn’t wish that upon any student-athlete, especially those just learning the game.
My tip of the cap to the referees who let the teams play, not calling ticky-tack fouls. My tip of the cap to the coaches who understand its more important to teach life lessons and sportsmanship instead of playing press defense in the second half when the other team has yet to score a point.
My tip of the cap to the Black Bear students and fans that came out and supported their peers. My tip of the cap to anyone who understands and teaches the importance of sportsmanship within a game
… And many thanks for the sportsmanship of WVSDB allowing me to end the night with a strike on the drum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.