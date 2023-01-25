Carroll's Corner Headshot 2022

Nick Carroll 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Before the Black Bear doubleheader last Thursday, I stood in the hallway of the Physical Education building gazing at gold trophies and sports memorabilia of yesteryear. 

WVSDB championship teams in football and basketball were well represented with game balls and team photos showcased in multiple trophy cases. You could feel the sense of Lion and Raider pride bursting through the glass.

Nick Carroll hits WVSDB drum

Nick bangs the drum at the end of the game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.