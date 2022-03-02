Devastating

Broadwater’s bank shot beats the buzzer
KEYSER – For 7 minutes and 59 seconds of the 4th quarter, the Trojans prevented Keyser from establishing a lead. However, that last remaining second determined the outcome of the Region 1, Section 2 championship .
The Trojans led 41-40 with 7.7 seconds remaining. Carisma Shanholtz was at the free throw line trying to extend Hampshire’s lead to 2.
The free throw attempt from Shanholtz bounced off the front side of the rim into the mitts of Keyser’s Alexa Shoemaker.
Shoemaker sped down the court like a cyclone, crossing the timeline and dishing a pass to Averi Everline, who was positioned behind the arc along the right side.
Everline took 1 dribble down the baseline and put up a shot with just a few ticks remaining.
“I was thinking, please go in,” said Keyser coach Josh Blowe.
Everline’s shot missed everything, including the net. Unluckily for the Trojans, the air ball turned into a great pass as it landed in the hands of Maddy Broadwater, who was stationed under the basket.
Broadwater caught the ball with 0.8 seconds on the clock and without hesitation, hurled a left-handed shot into the air. The orange round Rawlings kissed off the glass, and as the buzzer sounded, the ball dropped through the net to give Keyser the 42-41 victory.
“Credit to her, she never quit battling,” said coach Blowe of Broadwater. “A senior and 3-year starter on this team. Rebounds and loose balls ended up winning us the game on that offensive rebound.”
Mayhem ensued as Golden Tornado fans stormed the court. Hampshire players were stunned as they shuffled back to their bench through the maze of black and gold.
“That was probably my most painful loss,” said Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley. “There are a lot of things that we could have done that would have shifted that game.”
Buckley tried to summarize what happened in the final moments of the game.
“I think that we didn’t realize how long 7 seconds can be,” said Buckley. “We didn’t have anybody in rebounding position when that shot was air-balled.”
The Trojans showed they were good enough to win, as they held a 6-point lead, 38-32, with 3 minutes remaining after Hannah Ault converted a 3-point play.
Coach Blowe told his team during a timeout, “Keep being aggressive and keep attacking the rim.”
The Golden Tornado responded as they outscored HHS 7-1 in the final 2 minutes.
Buckley had some words of encouragement for her team after the crushing loss.
“I told them I couldn’t be any more proud of their effort. There is nothing to hang your heads over,” said Buckley.
Coach Blowe was complimentary of the Trojans as well.
“Hampshire is a really good team,” said Blowe. “They are young and have a lot of good players.”
The game was a back-and-forth battle all night. Keyser led 6-4 after the 1st and 20-18 at intermission.
The Trojans grabbed a 29-26 after the 3rd quarter to set up the fantastic finish in the 4th.
Stats
Izzy Blomquist led HHS with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. Hannah Ault finished with 8 points, 2 boards, 2 steals and 1 assist.
Carisma Shanholtz finished with 7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal. Liz Pryor had 6 points, 5 boards and 1 block. Jaden Kerns scored 3 points with 1 assist, while Kora McBride had 2 points and 5 rebounds.
Keyser scoring: Alexa Shoemaker 12, Maddy Broadwater 9, Janiah Layton 8, Averi Everline 7, Rebekah Biser 4, Aly Smith 2.
Hampshire Havoc home court
Although the game was played in Tornado Alley, the loudest fans in the gym donned Green and White.
“Credit to Hampshire’s student section, they were great.” said coach Blowe.
No doubt about it, the atmosphere was perfect for a sectional title between 2 bitter rivals.
“To look around and see that gym packed, that is what you want,” said Buckley. “Our student section is top in the state. We want to give a shoutout on behalf of our team, to not only the student section, but everyone that traveled to that game”
HHS 66 Berkeley Springs 33
The No. 3 seeded Indians looked frozen in the sectional semifinal as No. 2 Hampshire raced to a 24-3 lead after the 1st.
The Trojans never looked back as they doubled up the point total for Berkeley Springs 66-33. Top scorers for Hampshire: Izzy Blomquist 23, Hannah Ault 15, Liz Pryor 10, Liv Baxter 9. The victory advanced HHS to the sectional championship game against No. 1 Keyser.
The Trojans played in regionals last night against North Marion. Check the Hampshire Review Facebook page for results from that game. o
