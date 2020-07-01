SUNRISE SUMMIT – In the middle of March, athletics came to a screeching halt, schools closed and West Virginia’s oldest county went into quarantine mode.
One thing is for sure: the middle of March in 2020 was probably not the best time to make a formal introduction of the new head coach of the Trojan soccer program. Although the timing might not have been ideal, the fit is perfect for Hampshire High’s new man in charge, Coach Robby Hott.
“I’ve been around the soccer field for 13 years now,” said Coach Hott.
“I have grown with the sport, watched the kids grow, coached at all different levels up to this point, and this was the next step.”
Coach Hott had no plans of becoming head coach at HHS until former Trojan headman Shawn Healy announced his resignation on Feb. 4.
Coach Healy spent 3 years on the sidelines, and each season under his tutelage, the team got better. In 2017 Hampshire won 4 games, in 2018 the team won 6 games, and in 2019, the Trojans won the Coldwell Banker Classic tournament in Keyser then went on to post 6 wins during the regular season.
“Coach Shawn did a fantastic job of building up the numbers within this program,” explained Coach Hott.
During the 2019 season, Coach Hott volunteered his time on the sidelines to work with the Trojans, so he is extremely familiar with the talented group of kids he inherits.
“Working with Shawn last year as a volunteer assistant, we had a lot of conversations on how we can try to get more kids to come out and play soccer.”
Before offering his knowledge on the sidelines at the high school level, Coach Hott spent 12 years coaching AYSO soccer and serving as Hampshire County Little League Baseball president for the past 2 years. “I have been with most of these kids at some point during their entire career,” said Hott.
“I want to take this group of kids to the next level and I am hoping I can help them do that. I think if we can get the kids minds straight and get everyone’s athletic ability straight, I definitely think we can do better than those 6 wins from last year as we are steadily growing. We want to be better, bigger, faster, stronger, and if we build them up in the right way, I believe we will continue improving in that fashion.”
So far this summer, the numbers have been solid in terms of kids showing up to voluntary practices. During Phase 1 of the return to sports, the boys soccer team was averaging 30-40 kids per day.
With the 3-week window on the horizon, the boys plan to continue getting in shape for the season, even though the 3rd Annual Coldwell Banker Classic tournament seems unlikely to happen due to current COVID restrictions not permitting interscholastic activities between different schools.
“We sure would like to defend our championship at the Coldwell Banker Classic, but right now we are at a stalemate because of the WVSSAC restrictions,” explained Hott.
Even if the tournament in Keyser does not take place, Coach Hott will have his kids ready to go for the upcoming season.
“We will see what happens and adjust accordingly.” o
