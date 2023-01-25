FNB Bank Santa Club

FNB Bank became the first member of the 2023 Santa Club when they donated $1,000 to the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive. Pictured above, left to right, are FNB Team members Travis Clower and Gabby Newcomer, HCP&R Director Larry See, and FNB Team members April Garcia and Terra Ritter. The Fund now stands at $2,350.

The Hampshire Mat Club will hold the 11th annual Lord of the Rings Youth Wrestling Tournament this Saturday, January 28, at Hampshire High School, with bouts beginning at 9 a.m. and running throughout the day. The tournament features teams and individuals from all across the Eastern Seaboard. If you’ve never been to a youth tournament, you should take a few minutes from your busy schedule to check it out. The enthusiasm and emotion the competition stirs are incredible. I promise you’ll be entertained.

Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.