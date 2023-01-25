The Hampshire Mat Club will hold the 11th annual Lord of the Rings Youth Wrestling Tournament this Saturday, January 28, at Hampshire High School, with bouts beginning at 9 a.m. and running throughout the day. The tournament features teams and individuals from all across the Eastern Seaboard. If you’ve never been to a youth tournament, you should take a few minutes from your busy schedule to check it out. The enthusiasm and emotion the competition stirs are incredible. I promise you’ll be entertained.
Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive
FNB Bank became the first member of the Santa Club this year when they donated $1,000 to the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive last week. We also received donations from AnW Wireless and Springfield Ruritan, bringing the total to date to $2,350.
We concluded our 10th annual Christmas Festival of Lights at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park on Sunday, Jan. 1, and the response was terrific. Nearly 6,000 vehicles toured the lights, and estimating modestly that each vehicle contained three people, almost 18,000 people attended the Festival.
The Hampshire County Commission and the Parks and Recreation Board have made significant contributions, both monetary and maintenance, in support of the Festival, and both are committed to supporting it in the future.
But we also want to give the individual citizens and the business community of Hampshire County the opportunity to show their support for the project so we can truly make the festival something that we can all be proud of. In that vein, we are kicking off our 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to purchase additional displays so we can light up the area above the amphitheater and the middle of the park, to add an additional four-foot section to our giant Christmas tree, and to make necessary repairs to the existing displays. Contributors will be listed in the following categories:
Santa Club – This category will include all individuals and businesses that contribute $1,000 or more. Their names will be listed on professionally prepared placards on a lighted board that will be displayed on the back of the amphitheater where everyone visiting the Festival will see it.
Santa’s Helpers – This category will include those who contribute $500. Their names will be listed on professionally prepared placards on another lighted board on the back of the amphitheater.
Elves – These will include those who contribute $250. They will be listed on smaller placards farther down the second lighted board.
Reindeer – This category will include all those who contribute up to $100. They will be listed on smaller placards farther down the second lighted board. Donations of any size are appreciated. If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every contribution helps make the Festival that much better in 2023. And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the contribution, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com.
We are conducting our Fund Drive during January and February so we can take advantage of the after-Christmas sales that most dealers offer.
Don’t miss out on your chance to help make the Christmas Festival of Lights an event that our entire county can cherish for years to come.
Contributions may be mailed to HCP&R, P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or delivered to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If you’d like us to pick up your contribution, give us a call at 304-822-7300, or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com, and we’ll make the necessary arrangements to pick up your donation at your home or place of business. Thank you for your support of this project!
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access and a private conference room. If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.