The eighth annual Saturday in the Park will be held on Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta.
Saturday in the Park is a celebration to commemorate Hampshire County’s rich parks and recreation heritage, and it also shows our appreciation to the citizens of our county for their support of the events and programs that HCP&R has sponsored over the past several years.
The celebration has something for everyone.
Events for teens and adults will be as follows: 10 a.m.– Three-on-Three Basketball and Horseshoe Tournaments; 1 p.m.– Cornhole Tournament. Kids’ activities will start at 11 a.m.
We will have carnival games of all sorts, along with relay races, guessing games, and face painting.
Kids who want to participate in the relays and other games should wear clothes that they don’t mind getting dirty and/or wet, because some of the activities could get quite messy.
We will have free Sno Cones for everyone from 1 until 3 p.m. A free lunch, which includes hot dogs, fresh-cut fries, cookies for dessert, and a drink, will be served from noon until 1 p.m.
We will have a bouncy house/water slide for all the kids from 1 until 3 p.m.
We will also have hourly door prizes, which include gift certificates to El Puente, Dairy Queen, and Main Street Grill, and a 32-inch flat-screen TV.
Bring your sunscreen and a lawn chair and join us for a great family day in the park.
Gary Crane Cup
The pursuit of the Gary Crane Cup for 2023 continues on Tuesday, Aug. 15, when we travel to Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs for the fifth of our six qualifiers.
The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be just $30, and we have tee times reserved starting at 1 p.m.
The format for the competition is the same as previous years.
Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least three of the six qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round.
From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October.
Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s premiere courses
BINGO!
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor its next BINGO! event on Friday, August 18, at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park. The doors will open at 5:00 pm, and games will run from 6:00 until 9:00 pm. Concessions, including hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, nachos, chips, candy, and drinks, will be available at the Conference Center before and during the games.
Rates for the event will be as follows:
Book of 16 game cards will cost $20; second book of 16 game cards will cost $10
Payouts for winners will be based on the number of players:
50 and under payout is $40 per winner; 51 to 99 payout is $50 per winner; 100 and over payout is $70 per winner
We’ve added two big money games, with a winning payout of $100 for each one. In addition to BINGO, we will feature other games of chance, including tips, a 50/50 raffle, and “The Joker’s Wild,” a game in which two lucky winners will be able to choose a card with a chance to win a jackpot of $1,500 that will grow each time the winning card isn’t chosen. Come on out for an enjoyable evening of playing the games that young and old alike love to play.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is available for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• BINGO!
• 4-H Camp
• Weddings
• Wedding Receptions
• Baby Showers
• Business Meetings
• Business Conferences
• Family Reunions
• Birthday Parties
• Retreats
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
• Craft Shows
• Class Reunions
• Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, a private conference room, and a state-of-the-art sound system.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.