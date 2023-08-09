Larry See

The eighth annual Saturday in the Park will be held on Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. 

Saturday in the Park is a celebration to commemorate Hampshire County’s rich parks and recreation heritage, and it also shows our appreciation to the citizens of our county for their support of the events and programs that HCP&R has sponsored over the past several years. 

