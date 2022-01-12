Last week we were informed by Canaan Resort that their tubing park will not be open by Jan. 17 due to unusually warm and wet conditions. Therefore, we will have to cancel our tubing trip for that date.
Anyone who has reserved tickets and paid in advance can get a refund by visiting the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney in person any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., by phone at 304-822-7300, or via email at parks@hampshirewv.com. We regret the cancellation, but weather is one of the things we can’t control.
However, we will be able to hold our skiing outing that day since Canaan is making enough snow for the slopes.
The skiing is open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and the special group rate for that day is as follows: Ski Lift Ticket Only – $25; Ski Lift Ticket Plus Ski or Snowboard Rental – $35.
In order to get the skiing group rate, just tell the clerk at the ticket window that you are with the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation group. Don’t miss this opportunity to hit the slopes with your friends while enjoying a great rate.
Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive
The Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive is off to a great start. Julie and Bobby Greene of Wilson Lanes became the first members of the 2022 Santa Club when they donated $1,000 in memory of Dottie Greene.
We concluded our 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park on Saturday, Jan. 1, and the response was terrific. Over 6,200 vehicles toured the lights, and estimating modestly that each vehicle contained 3 people, approximately 18,000 people attended the Festival.
The Hampshire County Commission and the Parks and Recreation Board have made significant contributions, both monetary and maintenance, in support of the Festival, and both are committed to supporting it in the future.
But we also want to give the individual citizens and the business community of Hampshire County the opportunity to show their support for the project so we can make the Festival something that we can all be proud of.
In that vein, we are kicking off our 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to purchase additional displays so we can light up the area above the amphitheater and the middle of the park, to add an additional 4-foot section to our giant Christmas tree, and to make necessary repairs to the existing displays.
Contributors will be listed in the following categories:
Santa Club – This category will include all individuals and businesses that contribute $1,000 or more. Their names will be listed on professionally prepared placards on a lighted board that will be displayed on the back of the amphitheater where everyone visiting the Festival will see it. We will also put an individual picture of each Santa Club member in the Hampshire Review.
Santa’s Helpers – This category will include those who contribute $500. Their names will be listed on professionally prepared placards on another lighted board on the back of the amphitheater.
Elves – These will include those who contribute $250. They will be listed on smaller placards farther down the second lighted board.
Reindeer – This category will include all those who contribute up to $100. They will be listed on smaller placards farther down the second lighted board.
Donations of any size are appreciated. If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every contribution helps make the Festival that much better in 2022. And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the contribution, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com.
We are conducting our Fund Drive during January and February so we can take advantage of the after-Christmas sales that most dealers offer.
Don’t miss out on your chance to help make the Christmas Festival of Lights an event that our entire county can cherish for years to come.
Contributions may be mailed to HCP&R, P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or delivered to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If you’d like us to pick up your contribution, give us a call at 304-822-7300, or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com, and we’ll make the necessary arrangements to pick up your donation at your home or place of business. Thank you for your support of this project!
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, Jan. 10, HCP&R will begin taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2022 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through Oct. 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park.
Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on the facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300, or you may stop by the office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those hours.
We will also accept reservations via our email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Don’t forget to get your reservation in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing. o
