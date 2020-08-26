50-years ago
Red Nininger, of Jefferson, Md., won his third feature race in a row Saturday night at the Winchester Speedway. The win was Nininger’s third in a row.
Nininger, who a couple of weeks picked up the bounty on Buddy Armel, now has a $50.00 bounty posted on himself.
The late model feature had three leaders and the yellow caution flag came out two times.
40-years ago
After a month of conditioning under the August sun, the 1980 Trojans are set to entertain the Berkeley Springs Indians this Friday in their home opener.
Competing in two conferences, the Highland and Potomac Valley, will fill the schedule this year as only Univeristy High of Morgantown will be a non-conference battle for the Trojans.
With 10 lettermen returning and an offensive backfield deep in experience, second year coach Ron Pyles feels, “we can field a good football team, but the big thing will be the lack of depth. Some positions are hard to fill in.”
Offensively, seniors David Adams and Cabot Edwards will share much of the running chores with help from Sam Hott. Edwards was Hampshire’s leading ground gainer last year while Adams was a starter in the last half of the season.
At the quarterback spot, junior Kevin Malick, who shared the duties last season, will direct the pro veer offense in what Pyles predicts as a “wide open type attack.” Kevin is 6’2” with a good passing arm.
30-years ago
After leading Hampshire basketball to some of its most successful years in its 25 year history, Head Coach Wayne Mathias announced his resignation last week.
Mathias coached the Trojans to a 64-18 slate in his four years at the reins. During that time Hampshire captured two Potomac Valley Conference titles and two Sectional crowns. His 1988-89 team finished 11-1 in the PVC and the following year went 11-1.
Like all teams in the area, the Trojans could not get past the Martinsburg/Jefferson roadblock and into the state playoffs.
20-years ago
Like the buildings surrounding the Berkeley Springs football field showed signs of constant wear, the Indian defensive unit must have felt the same way Friday night.
As the Indians trudged off the field following Hampshire’s 33-12 domination last Friday night, it was painfully obvious the difference between Class AA and Class AAA.
To say dominate may be understated as HHS shot out of the gates to build a 20-0 lead by halftime. However, some touchdowns are conceived in a manner not sketched out in a team meeting.
10-years ago
Don’t look for the Preston Knights to be anything like the squad that collapsed in the second half of last year’s game against the Hampshire Trojans.
Preston is trying its best to put that game and the whole dismal 2009 season behind.
A season that began with 46 players and high hopes ended with 26 players (10 lost to injury, 10 quit) and an 0-10 record.
The Trojans won last years game surviving a last-minute field goal attempt for a 27-26 victory. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.