SUNRISE SUMMIT – On Saturday, the Hampshire girls soccer club flexed their muscles at Musselman, shutting out the Applemen 2-0 behind a stellar defensive performance.
“We talked about finally putting 2 halves together,” said Coach Troy Crane.
“One reason or another we couldn’t get 2 halves together against Jefferson or Martinsburg and against Musselman, we made sure to put 2 halves together. It was all we talked about for 3 days leading up to the game. No matter what the atmosphere was or the humidity, we were determined to put 2 halves together.”
Two halves was the goal and 2 halves was the result behind standout performances defensively from Hannah Alt, Emma Curry, Kaleigh Hott, Kellsey Savage and Hailey Evans.
“Hailey had a monster game for us and probably defensively one of the best,” said Coach Crane.
While the defense continues to be the strength of this club, the offense was key to victory as Kaelyn Knight notched the 1st score and freshman Izzy Blomquist buried the insurance goal.
“As a team playing soccer, supporting behind the ball, and being field balanced, it looked as good as I have seen in my 5 years,” Coach Crane stated.
The win against Musselman came as somewhat of a surprise especially after a tough 7-1 loss at home against Martinsburg on Thursday, Sept. 10. The highlight of the night was Kaleigh Hott etching her name in the record books becoming the 1st ever Trojan to score a goal on the new turf.
Hott talked about the penalty kick that allowed her to tally the goal.
“It felt really, really good,” Hott said with a smile.
“Once I got that direct kick and I looked up, I knew I could score one. It’s crazy but I’m glad I could do it.”
The Trojans (2-2) had a game against Frankfort last night, Tuesday, Sept. 15, with senior night just on the horizon on Thursday against Keyser starting at 5:30 p.m.
The girls will hit the road on Saturday, Sept. 19 to play against Petersburg with kickoff starting at 11 a.m. o
(0) comments
