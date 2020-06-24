MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University and the University of Pittsburgh have agreed to a two-game series extension in men’s basketball, Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced today.
The two teams will play in Morgantown during the 2021-22 season before returning to Pittsburgh during the 2022-23 season. This year’s Backyard Brawl, presented by EQT, will take place in Morgantown on Nov. 13. It will be the final game of the original four-game agreement announced in 2016.
“We are certainly pleased to extend the men’s basketball series between West Virginia and Pitt,” Lyons said. “I’ve said numerous times that one of my first goals as athletic director was to renew the football and basketball series with Pitt because it is good for both schools. I want to thank Heather Lyke (Pitt Director of Athletics), coach (Bob) Huggins and coach (Jeff) Capel for their efforts in extending the basketball series. The fans are the real winners because this series is great for college basketball.”
The Mountaineers have won the last four meetings in the series, including last year’s 68-53 win in Pittsburgh.
This season, the two teams will meet for the 188th time in school history with WVU leading the all-time series, 99-88, that began in 1906.
“The Pitt game has been our biggest rival,” Huggins said. “We are thrilled to add another two games to the series. During the last three months or so, I’ve seen numerous WVU-Pitt games being replayed on ESPN. In addition to both fan bases, there is always a national interest in the Backyard Brawl.”
Specific game dates for each game in the series will be determined prior to each season.
