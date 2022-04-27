SUNRISE SUMMIT – When you are trying to build a program that nearly folded last year, wins and losses aren’t important.
Hampshire head coach Michael McHale continues to build the foundation of the tennis team with 1 word in mind; improvement.
“Whether or not you see it in the end result, the focus on improvement is paying off,” said McHale.
Little things like holding the racquet properly, where to stand when receiving serve and how to hit a volley are imperative when trying to get better as a tennis player.
So what is coach McHale’s formula for getting better?
“Hard work works,” said McHale.
While hard work can help in the short term, things like court awareness take time and come from experience.
Hampshire has been able to complete the “hard work” portion of improvement but court awareness is still a facet of the game that needs some enhancement.
In mid-April, the Trojans squared off against Hedgesville and the Eagles soared to a team victory.
On the boys side, Zack Hill won his match via forfeit to give the Trojans their lone victory on the day.
Cody Vandevander lost to Ethan Beightol 8-0 while Conner Fergusen lost his match 8-2 to Michael Kaulfuss. In doubles competition, Beightol and Kaulfuss defeated Vandevander and Fergusen 8-0.
The Eagles were strong on the girls’ side of the match as well winning all singles and doubles matches.
Paige Richmond beat Grace Bond 8-0, Hallie Meyer defeated Erin Blaylock 8-0, Penny Willis beat Megan Corbin 8-2 and Kyleigh Nash knocked off Grey Wolford 8-2.
In doubles play, Richmond and Willis defeated Bond and Blaylock 8-0, while Meyer and Nash beat Corbin and Wolford 8-2.
Next up for the tennis team is a road trip to Martinsburg on Thursday, April 28, with play beginning at 4 p.m.
The Trojans will wrap up their season on Tuesday, May 3, in regional play at Jefferson. Matches start at 4 p.m. o
