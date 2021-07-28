SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire County Little League has announced that softball will return to the dusty diamond starting this fall.
“I want the girls back. There is no reason our girls aren’t playing here,” said Mark Roomsburg.
In an effort to bring the kids back, there is no charge for registration for kids 6-12 years old. Practices to start around August 14 with games starting around September 1.
Regular season ends in October. Practices and games will be in Romney and Capon Bridge.
“We are in the process of putting another little league field for softball and baseball in Capon Bridge,” Roomsburg said.
Number of teams and number of players per team is yet to be determined, however there is a need of volunteer coaches and concession stand help.
In addition to fall ball, Roomsburg also stated, “We are going to offer 2 clinics this fall for t-ball (softball & baseball) with no minimum age requirement.”
Hampshire High softball head coach Kevin Combs and the Trojan softball team will be helping out with coaching responsibilities.
“You can tell how excited I am,” said Roomsburg.
“My goal is to have 300 kids back in little league this year.”
Sign-ups:
Friday July 30, Central Hampshire Park 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday August 7, Central Hampshire Park 9 a.m. – Noon
Questions? Contact Mark Roomsburg: mroomsburg@frontier.com , 304-813-4909
