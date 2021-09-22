SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans won 4 straight games to start the 2021 campaign, highlighted by wins against Washington and Keyser last week.
“I had faith we were going to start strong,” said senior Emi Smith.
“We have really come together as a team.”
Hampshire defeated Keyser 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-22) at home last Wednesday to the delight of coach Megan Fuller.
“We are utilizing all of our hitters. However we still have some unforced errors that we are working on a little bit,” said Fuller.
One of the defining characteristics of this team is the willingness to sacrifice the body while going after the ball.
“We are friendly with the floor,” Fuller pointed out with a smile.
“That is all day in practice, in a game, and it is something they are naturally doing.”
Statistically against Keyser, Emi Smith led the team with 7 kills.
Callie Simmons was the leader with 8 service points and 3 aces. Amelia Hicks finished with 21 assists against the Golden Tornado while Hanna Lee tallied 3 digs.
Dakota Strawderman had a team high 2 blocks.
Against Washington the Trojans needed 5 games to come out on top winning 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-6).
Amelia Hicks had an outstanding night on the hardwood, leading the team with 2 aces, 28 assists and 3 blocks. Emi Smith had a team high 12 kills.
“Amelia consistently puts numbers on the board in all areas regardless of win or loss,” said Fuller.
Hampshire headed into the weekend with a 4-0 record however that momentum was derailed with losses to Hedgesville, Philip Barbour and Sherando.
Hampshire (4-3) will host Martinsburg on Thursday, Sept. 23, with varsity starting around 7:15 p.m. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.