Paw Paw cancels basketball after winter/spring sports schedules overlap
PAW PAW – The winter sports season can officially begin preseason practices on February 15 for high school’s around the Mountain State, but basketballs won’t be bouncing in Paw Paw’s gym as the Pirates have shut down the basketball program due a multitude of factors.
After the WVSSAC released the winter and spring sports schedules which overlap considerably, a Class “A” school like Paw Paw, with approximately 50 kids enrolled and 20 student athletes, the reality of fielding both a baseball and basketball team became utterly unrealistic.
Paw Paw Principal Melinda Kasekamp, spent many nights struggling before making the decision to cancel basketball.
“We talked to every student, and we talked to the parents, and we asked them to tell us what you want to do,” said Kasekamp.
“This decision was personal to me because my child plays 3 sports and this would impact my household as well.”
Winter sports open for competition on March 3 and a sport like boys basketball could run until May 8 with the state championship in Charleston.
Meanwhile, spring sports teams are permitted to begin practice on March 15 with competitions beginning on April 12.
After absorbing a multitude of factors, the decision was made to focus on baseball and cancel basketball.
One of those factors was the availability of facilities as Paw Paw has just 1 gym to work with.
“Including cheer, 6 sports in 1 gym simply can’t work from a logistics standpoint,” said Kasekamp.
Another factor was based on Covid risk, considering indoor sports are assumed to be higher risk than outdoor sports.
“I’m trying to be protective of our kids while also doing what they want to do,” explained Kasekamp.
Another area of major concern for Kasekamp was not running the kids into the ground.
“My basketball students are my baseball students and those students who are athletic in nature generally play 3 sports. That means some athletes would be practicing from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. depending on the different practice schedules,” Kasekamp pointed out.
The Paw Paw principal who is in her 9th year in that role was also concerned with academics.
Because of the difficulties of learning throughout this pandemic, Kasekamp was concerned with lower GPA’s limiting player eligibility.
The problem of canceling a sports season isn’t unique to just Paw Paw as Union has decided to forego the baseball season to focus on basketball.
This alone creates a trickle down effect, as the 2 rival schools will not play each other in basketball or baseball this year.
Given Paw Paw’s location geographically, the basketball schedule in the past typically featured teams from out of state including schools from Maryland and Pennsylvania. Considering those states have different schedules in terms of winter sports seasons, the ability to play teams like Johnstown Christian, Hyndman and Calvary Christian Academy became obsolete.
“Typically we schedule 22 games for basketball, but optimistically, we would’ve had only 8 games,” Kasekamp surmised.
Another hurdle that was impossible to clear was the availability of coaches who work with winter and spring sports teams.
“We have coaches that coach during both seasons. Some of our middle school coaches are our spring coaches for varsity sports, and vice versa,” said Kasekamp.
“We share coaches across winter and spring just like we share players across different sports and I didn’t want to run everybody into the ground.”
Kasekamp did voice her concern for the overlapping schedules on a conference call with the WVSSAC but it appears the preference towards larger schools was a determining factor.
“I think the SSAC tried to please everybody, but it created problems that rolled downhill to the Class A,” said Kasekamp.
“The considerations were made for the larger schools, but the reality is if I made kids pick or choose, I wouldn’t have been able to field a baseball or basketball team,” said Kasekamp.
“The lack of auxiliary gyms, the lack of coaches, the lack of student numbers, the lack of GPA eligibility, and trying to avoid burning out the kids were all determining factors in the decision to cancel basketball. There will be other single “A” schools that will end up doing what we did. It’s been painstakingly hard to choose, but my primary focus is to keep everybody healthy with academics still a priority.” ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.