SUNRISE SUMMIT – The schedule at the end of September featured 5 eastern panhandle powers and the Trojans navigated through that minefield without losing a game.
After running through the gauntlet of the hardest part of the schedule, last week Hampshire (12-0-4) enjoyed some friendlier competition as they bested Berkeley Springs 8-1 and Frankfort 9-1.
The pair of wins might have been expected, but it was a nice breather nonetheless before playing the final week of the regular season and gearing up for the playoffs.
Izzy Blomquist had 3 assists and 1 goal while her friend Hannah Ault tallied 2 assists and 1 goal. Nevaeh Church finished with 2 goals while Dani Buckler, Lynnea Clark, Emma Wrye, and Della Knight scored 1 each. Annie Keckley and Isis Shauf each added 1 assist.
The Trojans were sporting their pink uniforms to raise awareness about the fight against breast cancer and the fluorescent bright kits didn’t diminish their ability to dominate on the pitch.
Emma Wrye and Izzy Blomquist both scored 2 goals for the Trojans while Hannah Ault, Nevaeh Church, Della Knight and Bailey Saville each added 1 goal.
Ault and Saville were credited with 2 assists each while Blomquist, Wrye, Olivia Barnes and Tren Crane each finished with 1.
Next up for HHS is a road game on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. against Jefferson. Earlier this season the Trojans and Cougars tied 2-2, therefore the outcome of this game will heavily influence sectional seeding heading. o
(0) comments
