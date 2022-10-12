Dani Buckler

Dani Buckler takes a shot against Berkeley Springs. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT –  The schedule at the end of September featured 5 eastern panhandle powers and the Trojans navigated through that minefield without losing a game. 

After running through the gauntlet of the hardest part of the schedule, last week Hampshire (12-0-4) enjoyed some friendlier competition as they bested Berkeley Springs 8-1 and Frankfort 9-1.

