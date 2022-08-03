SUNRISE SUMMIT – Every sport that started on Monday had a similar feeling at practice: energy. The 2022 fall sports season officially kicked off on Aug. 1, and the new season is filled with optimism, hopes and dreams. Here is a little snapshot of day 1 at practice from every Trojan sport (except volleyball which starts next week.)
Football
Number of kids: 39 on the field, 34 with helmets
Coach Aaron Rule on day 1 of practice:
“I just wanted to get them out and running around, to get used to the weather, wearing helmets, and get accustomed to the speed of the game. Basically on day 1, we want to get a good look at the kids that we have out there.
On team leadership:
“Our senior leadership is on the offensive line, that’s who we are leaning on for run blocking and pass blocking. We have experience in other positions that will help us as well.”
On the debut of 2 new uniforms:
“This day in age, the kids are into the mindset, you got to look good to play good. We wanted to get the excitement out there, and let the community see the result of fundraising. We are hoping it builds more excitement towards the program and pulls some guys that might be on the fence about joining.”
Strength of the team:
“We got a great coaching staff.”
Cross Country
Number of kids: 18 total, 12 girls and 6 boys
Coach Bill Lipps on day 1 of practice:
“We are just trying to get familiar with the workouts today. We are going to go run the course. A lot of those that have been here throughout the summer are going to get their additional miles in and then we will go through the motions in the weight room and other stretches. We want to get the form correct.”
Team leadership:
“You have your Brady Stumps and Mason Cardamones of the world and they are good runners and hard workers, and that’s what you want. We are hoping to see Katie Dice come around this year. We have some young girls by virtue of their work ethic who will be leaders like Giovanna Matthews and Bailey Nichols.”
On Hannah Lipps joining the coaching staff:
“I was excited when I learned that she was going to help out. She hopefully will be a good role model for these kids. As you said, she was successful here and hopefully the kids will pay attention to what she has to say based off her experience.”
Cheer
Number of kids: 12 girls
Coach Lisa Meadows on day 1 of practice: “Right now we are still trying to find a place to practice (HHS gym floor is still being refurbished). So we are outside doing some conditioning, which makes it difficult.”
On having an alternative practice:
“Without the ability to do stunts, we are just having the kids doing some sidelines, some jumps and some general conditioning. Really it’s all about safety.”
On WVU cheer team coming next week: “We are excited to get to work with them. Right now WVU will be here from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and we will be at RMS, unless our gym floor is finished.”
Girls Soccer
Number of kids: 32 girls
Coach Troy Crane on day 1 of practice:
“It feels like a continuation of what we have been doing this summer, in the sense of drills and things. But as far as everyone being here and excitement of the 1st day, there is nothing like it.”
Team leadership:
“I look for the seniors as always to lead the team as they have been in the program for so long including Hannah Ault, Olivia Barnes, Tren Cran, Danielle Buckler, Julie Cannon and Isis Shauf”
Goals for the season:
“Our goal is to win that sectional championship. Really we’ve got a lot of pride. We have built a lot of pride over 7 years. I just love going into every arena no matter where we go that it’s Hampshire now, and it’s a whole different feel now. We have done a lot of work, with the help of our community and those around us. So just to compete at the highest level, that’s what I’m looking for.”
Boys Soccer
Number of kids: 34 boys
Coach Robby Hott on day 1 of practice:
“We are trying to get their agility and conditioning up to par. I think we worked hard towards that all throughout the summer. So we are getting in a test and seeing exactly where we are today so that way we can move forward with conditioning.”
Team leadership this season:
“All of my seniors this year have really stepped up and helped out this off season with the other kids. I’m looking for big things from the leadership side from Dom Strawn, Brady Pyles, Mason Hott, Eli Embrey and Ethan Burkett, they have all stepped up so far.”
On the excitement around the program:
“We are all motivated. It’s the 1st practice and it’s time to go. That’s the big motivation today. It’s time to get moving because our 1st game against Spring Mills is just 20 days away.”
