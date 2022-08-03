 

SUNRISE SUMMIT – Every sport that started on Monday had a similar feeling at practice: energy. The 2022 fall sports season officially kicked off on Aug. 1, and the new season is filled with optimism, hopes and dreams. Here is a little snapshot of day 1 at practice from every Trojan sport (except volleyball which starts next week.) 

Grant Hicks.jpg copy
Cross Country Stretch.jpg copy
Cheer.jpg copy
Girls Soccer.jpg copy
Ethan Burkett.jpg copy

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.