CHARLES TOWN – On Saturday at Charles Town Races, Tiz Johnnie took 1st place in the featured race for fillies and mares 3-years old and up.
Tiz Johnnie, owned by local horse breeder Ernie Baisden, had odds of 6.80/1 before the race began, and crossed the finish line with a winning time of 1:21.49.
“It was a beautiful race,” said Baisden with a smile.
“She has been in the money several times this year, but with lots of races getting canceled, she has not had that many chances this year.”
Arnaldo Bocachica was the winning jockey with Jeff Runco as the trainer capturing the purse of $19,000 in 6 – 1/2 furlongs on the dirt.
Tiz Johnnie started close toward the inside and improved his position at the rail rounding the far turn. Tiz Johnnie found a lane to the outside of race favorite, Sherwood Lady, in the upper stretch.
Tiz Johnnie then dug in to take over the final yards and claim victory. Country Magic finished the race in 2nd place while LongStoryLucy took 3rd place.
Tiz Johnnie comes from a long line of successful horses owned by Baisden.
“She is the 4th horse to race in Charles Town and all of them have won races,” said Baisden.
Although the COVID pandemic has limited Tiz Johnnie’s opportunities on the track, she has had a remarkable career.
In a total of 22 starts, Tiz Johnnie has crossed the finish line in 1st place 7 times, 2nd place 5 times, and 3rd place 4 times.
Tiz Johnnie was foaled in 2015 and has amassed career earning of $104,796 to date.
Part of the reason Tiz Johnnie is such a great racer is due to the strong lineage. Tiz Johnnie’s grandfather Tiz Now, father, Daddy Colonel John, and Tiz Johnnie’s mother Parade Charade, were all good racers.
“Parade Charade’s daddy is a really famous stallion known as Dixieland Band,” explained Baisden.
According to trainer Jeff Runco, Tiz Johnnie will be ready to be back on the track in 2 weeks.
“People from Hampshire County have long supported our horses on the track.”
“We don’t have much notice when the race is coming up,” explained Baisden.
“The race track sets up the race and then the trainers nominate a horse for the race. Then the race track accepts a nomination for the race and then they notify us. Typically the race will then be held within 3 days, and sometimes less than that. So it can be difficult to get the word out.”
Although fans have been limited at certain races in Charles Town due to the pandemic, you can still follow Tiz Johnnie by visiting equibase.com.
After registering your account, you can keep track by setting up a virtual stable, then you can be notified the next time Tiz Johnnie is scheduled to run.
Even though races have been sporadic throughout the season, Baisden has remained positive nonetheless, “It has been an exciting time.” o
