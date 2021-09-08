SUNRISE SUMMIT – The home opener against Frankfort looked grim especially after the scrimmage in Short Gap where the Falcons defeated Hampshire in exhibition.
One week later, the Trojans appeared to be a completely different team playing at home on Sunrise Summit knocking out the Falcons in 3 straight games, 25-17, 25-20 and 25-20.
“We used the scrimmage for what it is supposed to be, a way to try different kids in different positions,” explained Hampshire head coach Megan Fuller.
“We don’t come out with the same lineup in a scrimmage. Ultimately we lost the scrimmage, but that wasn’t our 1st team lineup playing in all 5 games.”
One of the noticeable differences was the presence of fans in the stands as the Trojans fed off the energy from the Hampshire Havoc.
“We definitely give a thumbs-up to our student section,” said Fuller.
“They were a big presence and that is a positive mental impact on our players.”
Senior Emi Smith was a force up front and used her leaping ability to smack down 9 kills on the evening. Youngsters Hanna Lee, Dakota Strawderman and Carlina Sardo looked sharp on the court as the trio helped push Hampshire to victory.
“We realized since this summer practicing that we would have a very young lineup,” said Fuller.
“They are very comfortable playing together.”
Upperclassmen Peyton Duncan and Amelia Hicks had solid games as well, with Hicks finishing with 22 assists.
The Trojans were back in action last night with a home game against Allegany. ο
