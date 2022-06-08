Cardinal wins

ROMNEY - “It means everything,” said coach Mark Roomsburg fighting back tears after watching his Cardinals defeat the Athletics 7-3 in the Hampshire County Little League championship.
“I used to never tear up, but I’m just so proud of these kids. They have faced so much stuff.”
The kids in sky blue had an outstanding year posting a 7-0 record against foes from Hampshire County and accumulating a 13-6 record over the course of the season.
Although it may appear the Cardinal lineup was loaded with talent, this Cardinal club has come a long way from only winning 1 game just a year ago.
The game was well played between both clubs as the A’s fought hard to keep the Cardinals from scoring.
It was all tied up 2-2 after the 2nd inning, but then the big boppers on the Cardinals found their sweet swing in the batters box and posted 5 more runs which was enough to grab the title.
Coach Roomsburg captured his 9th title on Monday night but couldn’t help reflect on the past 2 years of turmoil that Little League players have overcome.
In 2020, the entire season was canceled due to Covid concerns and the 2021 season saw limited participation with the pandemic still wreaking havoc on rosters and schedules.
This year was different. This year it was back to normal, and normal felt right.
There was no better example of everything that was ‘right’ than experiencing the camaraderie of Cardinal and Athletic fans alike.
Parents in green and yellow stretched out down the 3rd base side while sky blue and red fans cheered loudly from the bleachers near 1st base.
“We are trying to break that rivalry between Romney and Capon Bridge,” explained Roomsburg.
“The greatest thing was to see that Capon Bridge fans and Romney fans sat together. They cheered both teams on and we have to keep that momentum going.”
Although the season comes to an end for many kids, several players have been selected to the all-star team and will be competing against regional competition starting in late June.
“This is the 1st time I have had 5 kids make the all-star team,” said Roomsburg.
“I’m just so excited that we can bring these kids together from all different teams and put our best out on the field.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.