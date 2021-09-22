When this article comes out, there will only be a couple of days until the opener of the 2021 West Virginia archery season. In the past 6 weeks, I’ve spent countless hours scouting and glassing, trying to pin down a nice buck or 2 to target.
With all of the time I have spent afield, I’ve only been able to turn up a handful of bucks that I would consider wrapping a tag around, and only 1 that I would classify as a high odds target. With that being said, I do think I have an idea of where to get on a few other deer now that the acorns are starting to heavily drop and deer are moving more into their fall ranges.
Summer Observation
I don’t like to hold summer observations verbatim, but it does give me an idea as to what general areas that I need to focus on. In the past month, I have spent 4-5 evenings per week glassing different fields and have eyeballed a few decent bucks in places I can hunt.
None of these bucks are going to be “killable” on the fields where I have seen them, but I do have an idea as to where the best bedding in the area is, and intend to hunt these deer on hot acorn crops in the area in which they are living.
When I was younger, I would spend my time beating a dead horse, hunting the same field edge where I had glassed the bucks from in the summer, but this tactic rarely worked out, and since becoming more aggressive early in the season, I have become more successful.
Acorns
We are having a banner year for acorns in most parts of Hampshire County which means the bucks are in the process of transitioning to that food source, rather than hay or crops.
Instead of being behind the proverbial 8-ball, I plan to hop into oak flats right away, even if that means I bump a deer or 2 in the process. Right now is a great time to catch an unsuspecting buck on a food source in the daylight because of the lack of pressure thus far.
Getting in on “hot” oak trees early has presented me with a lot of opportunity in the past few years, so I intend to continue on that track.
Hot Sign
It is important to only hunt the areas that have really fresh signs this time of year. With food sources changing almost daily, the deer can be in an area feeding under a white oak 1 day, and a quarter mile away feeding under a different oak tree the next.
Focusing on a hot sign, such as droppings or rub clusters, early in the season is the best bet for being on deer, and bucks in late September, especially if you are hunting in an area that does not have a high deer density like most of the places that I’ll be hunting.
Once the sign starts to go cold, it’s time to move on, and figure out where the deer are heading to next. If you are lucky enough to hunt an area for a few years, this becomes fairly predictable, and the scouting process is much more streamlined.
Staying Mobile
For my style of hunting, it is imperative to have a system in which I can move around from place to place with ease. I have a few “permanent” stands hung, but the majority of my hunting in the early season is done from a climber, or tree saddle. This is to aid with bouncing between the changing food sources as I can easily tear down and move from one spot to another.
Often times, I won’t hunt from the same tree more than once or twice per season. This is because I firmly believe that keeping up with the ever-changing food sources is important.
I’m sure I will continue this strategy for the beginning of this season, and will then transfer into the more permanent, pre-hung, stand once the rut begins to pick up, as most of them are in perennial funnels.
A really exciting time of year is upon us bowhunters, and I am personally chomping at the bit to get started. Since I am able to leave work at 3:30 p.m., I am lucky enough to have to the ability to hunt every single day from now until the time changes.
Between here and Pennsylvania, I have a few buck tags to fill, and a freezer that is empty. Since I haven’t been lucky enough to get a buck totally pinned down, I’m not sure how the season is going to turn out, but I am excited to finally get rolling. ο
