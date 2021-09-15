SHORT GAP – The weather was perfect for a Saturday morning run in Mineral County, sunny and 66-degrees, but for Trojan senior Alex Kile, she prefers a little tougher climate to compete in.
“I usually perform better when its cold and rainy,” admitted Kile after finishing 6th.
“But this weather I will take.”
Kile is easy to spot on the trail as she runs near the front of the pack with bright colorful socks.
“I call these socks ‘sunset’ and they are the real deal,” Kile explained while showing off her fancy footwear.
“When I’m at Frankfort it makes me want to bring out colorful socks.”
Bright socks or not, Kile ran well and crossed the finish line in 6th overall (23:11).
As a team the Trojan girls finished 3rd overall (82 points), behind Hedgesville (53) and Frankfort (40).
“I feel like the other teams are more in shape than us, but we still have a while to get better,” said Kile about the overall team performance.
Kile understands her role as 1 of 2 seniors on the team and believes her leadership, combined with senior Alexa VanMeter, will help out the younger kids.
“Me and Alexa pretty much run the show, but I want to lead the girls in a godly manner,” said Kile while snacking on some Blue Rasberry Kona Ice after her race.
Coach Bill Lipps was pleased with what he saw from his senior and knows the real reason Kile ran so well on Saturday.
“She was running to the finish to get that Kona Ice,” said Lipps with a chuckle.
“Honestly, she looked a lot more at ease today. She felt a lot better and it showed.”
Overall Lipps was pleased with what he saw from his girls in Short Gap.
“They looked better, and they looked smoother, and it was a big step forward,” said Lipps.
In addition to Kile, the other Trojan finishers included Maliyah Steinmetz 17th (25:17), Katie Dice 20th (25:53), Alexa VanMeter 26th (26:33) and Ambrielle Odom 33rd (27:01).
On the boys side of the meet, the Trojans wound up in 4th place (85 points) just 4 points shy of 2nd place. Frankfort dominated and finished 1st (15 points), Mountain Ridge 2nd (81) and Berkeley Springs 3rd (83).
The top finishers for Hampshire included Mason Cardamone 12th (20:53), Brady Stump 13th (20:55), Justice Steinmetz 20th (22:24), Cyrus Chaney 26th (23:28) and Tanner Ansel 29th (24:12).
Earlier in the week the Trojans ran at Hedgesville and the girls finished 3rd overall (80 points) with Alex Kile finishing in 8th place (25:12).
The boys also competed at Hedgesville but did not score officially as a team due to the Trojans having only 4 runners competing.
Brady Stump was the top HHS runner taking 12th (21:09).
On Saturday Sept. 18, the Hampshire Harriers head to Wheeling Park HS to compete in a meet starting at 9 a.m. ο
