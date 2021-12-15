SHEPHERDSTOWN – In the biggest meet of the season so far, Alex Kile and Taylor Kirk put on an impressive performance as they both finished in the Top 10 for points scored at the Jefferson Invitational.
“It feels amazing that I can keep up with them,” said Kile with a smile. “I was surprised because those kids have been swimming since they were like 3, and I just started as a freshman.”
Kile finished the day earning 22 points for Hampshire, while her teammate Taylor Kirk wound up with 19 points.
Overall, the Trojan girls finished in 6th place with a total of 69 points, beating Hedgesville and St. Maria Goretti.
“They were all swimming different events that they never swam before, and they were very willing to try out different things,” said Hampshire head coach Lisa Lease.
Coach Lease knows that with a small squad, team wins are hard to come by. Nevertheless, she was thrilled to see her girls fend off Hedgesville and Goretti for 6th place.
“It just proves that what we are doing in practice is paying off,” said Lease. “Although we don’t pay much attention to that, instead we are more focused on lowering our own times and getting as fast as we possibly can get.”
Perhaps no event signaled the strength of the senior duo of Kile and Kirk better than the 200-yard freestyle where Kile took 2nd and Kirk finished 3rd.
“In an event they had not done before, they both went out and did great,” said Lease. “They were right with the 1st-place swimmer the entire time.”
Jefferson was the top team on both sides of the meet, winning the girls side with 325 points and the boys side with 272 points.
The boys and girls dive back into the pool on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Shepherd. o
Girls
100-yard backstroke
Alex Kile, 6th (1:29)
200-yard freestyle
Alex Kile, 2nd (2:33)
Taylor Kirk, 3rd (2:37)
Ambrielle Odom, 6th (2:47)
100-yard breaststroke
Delaney McNelis, 20th (2:09)
200-yard freestyle relay
Kile, Kirk, McNelis, Gamber, 7th (2:15)
100-yard freestyle
Addisyn Gamber, 13th (1:22)
Ambrielle Odom, 8th (1:13)
50-yard freestyle
Addisyn Gamber, 14th (35:82)
Delaney McNelis, 19th (36:60)
Katie Dice, 21st (37:36)
Boys
100 yard breaststroke
Ryan Quick, 13th (1:33)
200-yard freestyle
Ryan Quick, 5th (2:39)
