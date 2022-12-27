One month removed from my nuptials, I’m still learning how to be a husband.
I thought I was well prepared for all aspects of marriage. I wasn’t.
When applying for a marriage license, engaged couples should be provided an informational flyer about life after marriage.
If you are marrying a woman, here is your pamphlet on what to expect.
If you are marrying a man, here is your pamphlet on what to expect.
Hey guys. Are you aware that many women have a “towel hierarchy?”
It’s true. Apparently there is a difference between “bad towels” and “good towels.” Just recently I was introduced to the towel hierarchy in my own household.
For 3 decades I thought towels were simply functional items used to remove liquids and clean up messes. But as I learned, they are so much more than that.
A few weeks ago, Lady Pooch trotted into the house with wet fur and muddy paws. Naturally I rushed to grab a towel before Nittany used the new couch as a drying apparatus. I fled to the bathroom, opened the door and grabbed the green towel lodged on top of the stack.
After 30 seconds Pooch had clean paws and dry fur. I headed to the laundry room with the soggy cloth in hand to put in the hamper. My spouse was nearby and I held up the towel and said, “I dried off Pooch.”
My ears were anticipating a common response like, “good job” or “thank you.”
However, she responded with a question I had not previously encountered.
“Is that one of the good towels?” she inquired.
“It’s the green towel,” I replied holding up the damp cloth for her to see.
I had no clue what qualified as a “good towel.” Foolishly, I doubled-down on my response and said, “a towel is a towel, so they are all good towels as long as they get the job done.”
My wife paused and smiled.
She didn’t say anything, but she didn’t need too. Her face told me everything.
More proof — men are from Mars, women are from Venus.
That was my introduction to the subtle nuances of the towel hierarchy.
For the next 10 minutes, my wife slowly and carefully educated me on proper towel usage and the different types of towels found around the house.
There are bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, face towels, hair towels, kitchen towels, beach towels, gym towels, floor towels, cooling towels, pet towels, microfiber towels, paper towels and decorative towels.
Towels vary in size, color, softness, fiber quality, and durability. Towels can be made from cotton, microfiber, linen, bamboo, hemp, or terry cloth.
Prior to my schooling on towels, I never would’ve guessed the lemon printed towel hanging on the oven handle was considered a decorative towel because it matched the lemon themed floor mat in front of the range. Since the lemon towel is considered a “decorative towel,” using it to clean up muddy footprints is frowned upon.
Guys, I have created a formula to help me evaluate whether a towel is a “good towel” or simply a towel that can be used to clean up things like mud.
If the towel you would like to use is on display and easy to see, then it is considered a “good towel.”
If the towel is shoved in the back of a drawer in some obscure room then it’s a “bad towel.”
This all seems very weird to me. In my opinion, “good towels” don’t do me a lick of good since I can’t use them for their functional purpose.
I greatly prefer the so-called “bad towels.” These rags are ready to clean mud, oil, grease and dirt, yet they are somehow cast off to the cabinet of misfit cloths. o
