KINGWOOD – Tiki torches and fire dancers welcomed the Trojans to the Preston Knight Night Relays last week, an exciting event to mark the start of the 2023 campaign.
Teams were split into groups of four with each leg running 1.5 miles.
On the girls side, the Hampshire A team finished 14th with a time of 43:23 (Elowyn Boward, Karleigh Nichols, Peyton Asbury, Bailey Nichols) while the Hampshire B team took 23rd at 47:14 (Ambrielle Odom, Piper Dawson, Madison Atkins, Gio Matthews).
Coach Lipps shared his thoughts on the unique challenges of running the Knight Night relays.
“It’s not so much the running at nighttime as it is the style of the race,” explained Lipps.
“You are running a relay, so nobody’s whole team is out there at one time. You are having to figure out where you are at on your own. It becomes very difficult if you are the third or fourth leg.”
On the boys side, Hampshire A team took ninth place with a time of 33:27 (Caden Davis, Brady Stump, Richard Hudson, Wyatt Thorne) while the Hampshire B team finished 31st at 40:22 (Chase Hochard, Tanner Ansel, Jackson Dice, Ethan Richman).
“We were very pleased with what we saw,” said Lipps.
“Pleased with how we matched up against our regional opponents like Jefferson and Martinsburg and Keyser, an area and PVC team.”
Lipps did acknowledge some standout performances from his Trojans navigating the tiki torch lit trail including newcomer Kayla Rold.
“In her first-ever cross country race, she ran a strong leg, we set a goal for her that she beat by over 30 seconds and was very impressed with her effort,” said Lipps.
One Trojan who showed grit and determination was senior Caden Davis, who traversed the trail with blood oozing from his foot.
“Caden was spiked 50 meters into the race and tore his shoe out and he was still able to finish strong with one of the fastest HHS times of the night,” said Lipps.
Davis finished his leg in 8:06, just 3 seconds shy of Hampshire’s fastest time of 8:03 ran by Wyatt Thorne.
The Trojans are back in action this Saturday at Frankfort with a start time of 9 a.m. o
