GRAFTON – Perhaps the past weekend was a wake-up call for this young group of talented athletes. Without a doubt, Hampshire has the arsenal of weapons needed to compete with the best squads in the state, however, assembling that arsenal is still under construction.
On Friday, the Trojans struggled scoring as the Indians of Bridgeport beat HHS 52-30.
“We knew it would be a tough trip and a good time to measure where we are at,” said coach Danny Alkire.
“Bridgeport played tough man-to-man, and I think our plan got derailed right off the bat with an injury to Easton and 2 quick fouls to Zack in the 1st quarter.”
After losing their presence in the low post, the Trojan offense stalled, yet Hampshire still kept it close.
Hampshire trailed 16-12 after the 1st quarter and 29-19 at halftime.
The 2nd half was tough on the Trojans as they managed to score only 11 points, scoring 0 field goals in the 4th quarter.
Jenson Fields led Hampshire with 12 points while Mason Hott finished with 11.
“They outlasted us and outworked us and the discipline of a veteran team showed,” said Alkire.
On Saturday the outcome was lopsided once again as Grafton blew by Hampshire 91-49. The Bearcats are an excellent squad, however, 91 points against the Trojans was unexpected.
“I could give you a million reasons why we struggled on defense, but they all just sound like excuses,” said Alkire.
“We weren’t in it at all. I don’t know what it was. Regardless, we didn’t play well and they were hitting shots. When they got the ball, they got up the court quick and we didn’t get back. They outran us. They were ready to play and we weren’t.”
The big man, Zack Hill, was the leading scorer for Hampshire with 15 points while his senior PG Alex Hott finished the game with 9 points. Coach Alkire is looking for the team to bounce back against Preston on Thursday.
“It’s about pride,” said Alkire. “I want to see where this team is at mentally. This is the ultimate true test of a young team.”
The Trojans are back on the hardwood on Sunrise Summit on Thursday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. o
