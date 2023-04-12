EUROPE – On Wednesday, March 29, American Jonathan “OctaJon” Bellingham became the first person to play FlingGolf on France’s Omaha Beach Golf Club’s 18-hole ocean course.
In doing so, in the language of this fast-growing sport, he “liberated it” from only having had traditional golf play.
The Omaha Beach office staff, including the manager and director, were excited about the possibilities of introducing this “future of the fairway” version of golf to the greater Normandy community.
For this Omaha beach practice round, Jonathan was joined by his wife Betsy and Brit Pete Chisholm and his wife Bev.
Pete is co-owner of a golf course outside London and is a member of two other golf clubs in the UK. Jonathan gifted his FlingStick to Pete so he could introduce this fun, community-based sport to the British Isles.
Meanwhile, OctaJon’s next stop was in Reykjavik, Iceland, the following Wednesday. On April 5, Jonathan met with one of the country’s leading golf players and promoters, Birgir Hafthorrsson, on his home course, GKG.
There he took Birgir, the club director and the sports marketing manager out for two holes to try it for themselves. The next day Birgir requested Jonathan to set up a meeting with the CEO of New Swarm, FlingGolf’s parent company.
Closer to home, Jonathan will be hosting the next World League FlingGolf event at his family’s resort in Capon Springs, April 28-30.
This will be an expo format with beginners and interested spectators being able to watch, learn and play along with the top US men’s and women’s champions. While the basic setup is an all-inclusive weekend stay at the resort with unlimited FlingGolf and VIP access, a select number of day passes will be available for the special Friday press conference, Saturday clinics and demonstration as well as the Sunday best ball team events. For more details visit, https://www.caponsprings.net/flinggolf-weekend-april-28-30/ or email Bellingham at Jonathan@caponsprings.net with specific questions. o
