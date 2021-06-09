MARTINSBURG — A trio of Trojan seniors declared their supremacy and laid down the law at Spring Mills last Friday winning gold in 4 different events.
As cicadas buzzed noisily in the background, Christian Hicks sent a discus soaring 164’1 to win the regional championship by over 22-feet.
“Coming out of basketball I didn’t have a lot of time to work on technique which discus is all technique,” explained Hicks.
“I got my technique down and today I felt fresh with no shoulder pain and I was able to get it pretty far out there.”
Perhaps the presence of state record holder and older brother John Hicks helped with Christian’s motivation on Friday as Spring Mills High School was the venue where John set the mark at 190’1.
Christian’s mark of 164’1 sets the record for the state this season and 2nd best in Hampshire history. This weekend, Hicks will compete against Justin Waybright of Parkersburg for the state title with Waybright’s best throw being 159’0.
Christian wasn’t done collecting blue ribbons as he shuffled over to the adjacent launching pad and tossed a shot put 45’6.
Hicks narrowly finished ahead of teammate and strongman Luke Alkire who heaved 44’8 to snag silver. Perhaps the outstanding performances in the field were due to the preparations heading into the meet, as coach Koty Hix made some tweaks to the weekly practice sessions.
“We haven’t had a dual session meet this entire season, so we threw a lot during the early half of the week,” explained coach Hix.
“I expect all my guys who qualify to go to the finals so that’s how we prepared.”
On the track, longstrider Chris Lucas qualified for states in 4 events, coming in 1st place in the 3200, 2nd in the 1600, 3rd in the 800 and 5th in the 4x400 relay.
Winning regional championships is nothing new to Lucas as he has collected back-to-back-to-back titles in cross-country.
“The feeling doesn’t change,” said Lucas after winning the 3200.
“It feels just as good as it did when I was a sophomore.”
Joining Lucas on the 4x400 relay team was sophomore Ethan Burkett and seniors Marcus Elmer and Derrick Hyson.
Sky-high Mikhi Anderson had some impressive leaping performances winning 1st place in the 110-meter hurdles and tied for 2nd place in the high jump, to qualify for states.
“I felt good and pushed through and got 1st place,” said Mikhi with a smile.
“After basketball season I told myself I would be back in Charleston in a few weeks and it feels good.”
As a team the Trojan boys finished in 4th place with 78 points. Jefferson won regionals (168 points), Martinsburg took 2nd (92) and Musselman wound up in 3rd (79).
The girls side of regionals was much tougher as the team finished in last place with a total of 8 points. The Jefferson Cougar women won the title with 169 points, Spring Mills took 2nd (123) and Hedgesville finished 3rd (80).
The AAA state meet will take place in Charleston this weekend on Saturday, June 12, starting at 11 a.m. at Laidley Field, with the exception of 2 events (the 400 and 3200) which will take place on Friday night starting at 7 p.m. ο
