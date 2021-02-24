50 years ago
The W. Va. Class AA, Region II, Section 3 Tournament will be played at Hampshire High. Moorefield will play Berkeley Springs March 4, at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $1.25 for adults and students are 75 cents. All tickets at the door are $1.25. Advance ticket sales are being held at the Romney Rexall.
40 years ago
Hampshire continued its late season tailspin last week as visiting Jefferson County hit the century mark on them Tuesday and Musselman came up with a 16-point victory on Friday. The Trojans have now lost 5 of their last 65 as their record dips to 7-11. Hampshire has only 1 game on tap this week when they travel to Short Gap Friday to take on Frankfort. The Falcons lost to Hampshire 64-58 early in the season, but have come on strong in their last few games.
30 years ago
Hampshire will get the chance to salvage a somewhat lackluster season when the Trojans and Keyser met at Short Gap tonight in a Section I Region II clash.
The Tornado finished out the season at 10-11 with a 79-71 win over Musselman on the road last Friday.
“They are a talented team,” Coach Larry See said heading into the contest this week. “They’re probably the most talented AAA team in the region. Any 1 of their 5 players can score 20 points on any given night.”
Keyser will most likely go with 4 seniors and 1 junior in the sectional tilt. Expect 6’4” senior Rich Rawlings at center, a pair of 6’3” Senior forwards in Jason Davis and Ryan Burke and 6’1” senior guard Justin Smith to all start the game. The only junior should be 6’1” junior guard Jay Twyman.
20 years ago
With a 62-44 win over Keyser in the sectional tournament last Saturday, Hampshire stands 1 game away from earning a spot in the West Virginia Class AAA girls’ state tournament. Hampshire overcame horrendous shooting from the floor to stave off Keyser and hold on for the win.
“When you shoot the ball poorly, it emphasizes all of the other bad things,” commented Lyndon Willis, head coach of the Lady Trojans.
“We missed at least 6 lay-ups in the 1st half.” The Hampshire offense flowed primarily through Susan Davis.
Davis, a 5- 9 shooting guard, turned in a career-high 35 points and 12 rebounds in the Section II title game and outscored Keyser in each of the 1st 2 quarters.
10 years ago
With 43 seconds to play in the 3rd period of Monday’s sectional opener, junior forward Hannah Carl scored to give Hampshire’s girls a 16-point lead, 40-24.
Then, for more than 8 agonizing minutes, the Trojans went scoreless as Musselman’s Applemen chipped away at the lead. The Hampshire girls got off few shots.
They sank none. They didn’t even make a trip to the foul stripe until Lyndsay Whetzel was hacked trying to score inside off a rebound with 28 seconds to play. By then Musselman had clawed to a 1-point lead, 41- 40. ο
