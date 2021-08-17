SUNRISE SUMMIT – The mercury reached 95-degrees last Thursday as the Trojans scrimmaged Fort Hill in a preseason tune-up. On the scoreboard the Sentinels were victorious 3-1, but coach Robby Hott wasn’t too concerned with the outcome, as the team focused more on finding the proper positions for players.
“It was a good gauge of where we are as a team,” said Hott.
“We moved kids around a lot because we wanted to see them in different positions in game time type settings.”
Coach Hott’s philosophy of building from the back to front is a work in progress, but the Trojans continue to mold their play in that form, holding Fort Hill to just 3 goals.
“I’m pleased with what I have seen,” said Hott.
“We lost one of our strong backs (Caden Davis) in the 2nd half due to a quad issue, so that could have helped shift some,” said Hott.
“But overall I’m impressed with where we came from last year replacing everybody in the back line.”
One of the young kids that stood out for the Trojans was sophomore midfielder Dylan Streisel.
“He was working his butt off and was all over the place,” praised coach Hott.
“He really gave 100-percent effort for us, that's for sure.”
Hampshire is back in action with another exhibition this evening at Southern Garrett. The scrimmage is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The opening game of the season for Hampshire is Saturday against Keyser at noon on Sunrise Summit. The Trojans 2nd game of the regular season is scheduled against Spring Mills at home on Tuesday, Aug. 24, with kickoff at 7 p.m. ο
