The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission is conducting Coaching Education Classes at Union High School in Mount Storm. On Nov. 15, 16, 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Instructor will be current UHS Athletic Director/Coach Jamie Tallman.
Those individuals that are not otherwise qualified by the West Virginia Department of Education and wish to coach any sport at the high school or middle school level in West Virginia is required to take these classes. To register and receive more information go the website: wvssac.org and select the tab “Coaches Education” or call 304-485-5494. Space for the class is limited to 1st come 1st serve.
