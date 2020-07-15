In attempt to make sports feasible under the cloud of COVID-19, the WVSSAC has made some changes regarding the guidance of sports. Two rules have been waived in football for the 2020 season which include –
-8 games will not be required to be playoff eligible
-6 games in your own class or above will not be required to be playoff eligible
Hampshire Athletic Director Trey Stewart commented on the changes in requirements.
“I think it’s a great change and a sign of understanding from the WVSSAC,” said Stewart.
“If we are not allowed to play teams from out of state, this way we can still be eligible for the playoffs.”
As far as Hampshire is concerned, there are 2 teams on the schedule from out of state, Mountain Ridge from Maryland and Park View out of Virginia.
Other football requirements include:
-Extending the coaching box for social distancing on the sidelines
-All water provided will be individual containers.
-Limit sidelines to essential personnel only
-Extend time-outs and length of time between quarters to 2:00
“I think it’s going to help allow social distance, and these are all hoops we are willing to jump through so we can have a season,” Stewart explained.
Football was not the only sport to see some guidance in terms of how to operate during the upcoming season as the WVSSAC also issued another document for other fall sports.
The modification document included the following changes:
-Extended Sidelines – increase amount of space for social distancing of athletes, coaches, and officials. For volleyball, do not switch benches in between sets.
-Travel Squads – to help limit number of people traveling
-Dressing Rooms – limit use as much as possible, have athletes come to game in uniform whenever possible.
-Modify Schedules – reduce number of teams competing in regular season tournaments.
These were just a handful of the suggestions issued by the SSAC, however Hampshire High is prepared to make the necessary changes wherever possible.
Perhaps one of the most difficult changes will be limiting the number of participants for away competitions.
“We want every kid to have a sports experience, however if he/she is not an integral part of the varsity team, unfortunately they will not be traveling,” said Stewart.
“We will be traveling with complete necessity and we don’t want to increase the exposure or risk.”
As of right now, HHS is still in the midst of the 3-week open period and all the COVID-19 prevention measures continue to remain in place.
“I give all the credit to our coaches who have taken all the requirements seriously,” Stewart stated.
“We are all willing to do whatever it takes to have a fall season.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.