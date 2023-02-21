MORGANTOWN – The interim tag is gone for Joe Mazzulla. He is now the head coach of one of the most storied franchises in professional sports.
This morning, Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, named Mazzulla permanent head coach, making the 34-year-old the 19th head coach in Celtics history.
He joins the likes of Bill Russell, Doc Rivers, K.C. Jones, Tom Heinsohn and, of course, the great Red Auerbach, in leading one of professional basketball’s most iconic franchises.
“As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader,” Stevens said.
“He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”
The rise for Mazzulla, a former standout player at West Virginia University playing for coaches John Beilein and Bob Huggins, has been meteoric.
Just four years ago, Mazzulla was the head coach at Division II Fairmont State after spending two seasons as an assistant coach with the Maine Red Claws in the NBA G League.
In 2019, Mazzulla made the jump to the NBA as an assistant coach for the Celtics, and earlier this year when coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the season, Mazzulla was given the interim title.
Since the start of the season, he has led the Celtics to an NBA-best 42-17 record and will be coaching in this year’s NBA All-Star Game this Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Boston began the year winning 18 of its first 22 games, earning Mazzulla Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors.
The Johnston, Rhode Island, native becomes only the third first-year head coach in the last 24 seasons to coach an NBA All-Star game.
His West Virginia career included an NIT championship in 2007 playing for Beilein, and NCAA appearances in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011 for Huggins, including a Final Four trip in 2010.
Mazzulla was part of an astonishing array of high-IQ players Beilein brought to WVU who have continued their careers in basketball.
Mike Gansey is general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Jonnie West currently holds the title of director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors.
D’or Fischer (New Orleans Pelicans) and Da’Sean Butler (New York Knicks) are on NBA coaching staffs, and Darris Nichols is presently Radford’s head men’s basketball coach.
Frank Young (Appalachian State) and Rob Summers (Miami, Ohio) are college assistant coaches, while Alex Ruoff is now getting into the business as a graduate assistant coach on Huggins’ WVU staff.
Patrick Beilein was also a former college basketball coach.
Mazzulla becomes only the fourth West Virginia University player to coach an NBA team, joining Fred Schaus, Jerry West and Rod Thorn. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.