MORGANTOWN – The interim tag is gone for Joe Mazzulla. He is now the head coach of one of the most storied franchises in professional sports.

This morning, Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, named Mazzulla permanent head coach, making the 34-year-old the 19th head coach in Celtics history. 

