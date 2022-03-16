SUNRISE SUMMIT – Better pitching. Better hitting. Better base running.
Those 3 factors contributed to noticeable improvement on the softball field last week as Hampshire scrimmaged East Hardy.
Unofficially the score was 8-3, and since it was just a scrimmage, a winning outcome wasn’t the goal of either squad. Improvement was on the mind of coach Kevin Combs, and he liked what he saw from his squad.
“The kids are energized and willing to work,” said Combs. “Definitely taking in some of the offseason stuff has helped along the way. If we can get some good pitching, we will stay competitive this year.”
Sophomore Dakota Strawderman was on the mound for the Trojans, and she looked good, especially after losing her freshman season due to injury.
“I thought we pitched the ball well today,” said Combs. “We made some decent plays in the field and got a few base hits put together to score a few runs today.”
Freshman Kaylie Hall smacked a pair of doubles to lead the charge for HHS.
The Trojans open the season this evening with a pair of road games at rival Keyser. First pitch is at 5 p.m. o
