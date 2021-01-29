The WVSSAC announced attendance guidelines for winter sports including high school and middle school.
Attendance will be limited to parents, grandparents, and household members for all winter sport contests, with the exception of swim which will adhere to facility guidelines. Tournament attendance will vary according to facility guidelines.
If a county is designated as remote learning only, no practices or games may be held during that time period.
Once a county resumes either in person or blended learning, practices and contests may resume.
Cheerleaders for the home team only will be allowed to attend and will follow the same attendance guidelines as players. It is recommended that cheerleading squads be split and alternate games attended to reduce the number of cheerleaders on the floor for basketball due to limited space.
Administrator and county board of education C&I cards will be accepted. Coach C&I cards will not be accepted.
