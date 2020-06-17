HAGERSTOWN – “Asphalt is for getting to the track and dirt’s for racing,” said the Red Rocket from Romney, Travis Clower. That statement rang true on Saturday night as the #20 car finished in 17th place out of 43 drivers in the Mid-Atlantic Modified class.
After a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem sang by 13-year old Linnea McKinney, fans in the stands applauded Old Glory as live sports returned to Hagerstown Speedway.
Although it was only his 2nd time behind the wheel, Clower showcased his skills on the half-mile dirt track.
“I was getting more comfortable to the car, and adjusting to the new class,” said Clower.
“It was perfect conditions to be racing in.”
After running a few test laps Travis landed in Heat 1 with his main goal focused on qualifying for the final race.
“I started 7th and knew they were only taking the top 5,” explained Clower.
“Overall, I just wanted to make the top 5 in the heat race, and qualify for the big show.”
Clower did exactly that coming in 5th place in Heat 1, which clinched him a berth into the feature event.
Once the sun started to set over the Appalachian Mountains west of Hagerstown, the green flag dropped and the race was on with red dirt flying all over the 900-foot straight-aways and 90-foot turns.
“I started 18th, got into a little fender bender, busted the right front shock, and dropped down to 23rd, and then made it back to 17th which is where I finished,” detailed Clower.
Considering it was only his 2nd time behind the wheel on the smooth red clay Travis was pleased with his performance.
“So my goal is to go out and continue to learn every race, running with the Mid-Atlatntic Modifieds those are some of the best drivers out there and it gave me a great gauge where we are at,” said Clower.
“If a couple of other things go our way we might have finished top 10, but the overall goal is to learn something every race.”
Next up for Clower Motorsports is a race at The Action Track, Greg Gunter’s Winchester Speedway on Saturday, June 20.
Gates open at 4 p.m. and warm-ups start at 6:30 p.m.
Here are the final results from Hagerstown
Mid Atlantic Modifieds – 1. 95-Michael Altobelli [4]; 2. 90-Ray Kable[1]; 3. 11-Brad Kling[5]; 4. 25-Mike Corbin[13]; 5. 6M-Carl McKinney[8]; 6. 41-Cody Williams[15]; 7. 51-Joey Polevoy[9]; 8. 5-Jerry Foster[10]; 9. 36G-Brandon Galloway[11]; 10. 95J-Justin Cullum[21]; 11. 1$-Dale Smith[12]; 12. 7+7-Jeff Solinger[6]; 13. 26D-Derek Deusenberry[2]; 14. 43-Josh Harris[23]; 15. 21H-Kyle Lloyd[22]; 16. 55-Alyssa Rowe[24]; 17. 20-Travis Clower[18]; 18. 59-Doug Stine[14]; 19. D3-Curtis Dunn[16]; 20. 80-Keith Reed[19]; 21. 4-Nick DiBella[17]; 22. 12R-Ty Rhoades[7]; 23. 8-Tim Fedder[3]; 24. 60-Brandon Householder[20]; 25. 0-Haley Kaiser[25]
