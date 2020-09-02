The Hampshire County Youth Soccer League is the winner of our 1st HCP&R Facebook Contest and will receive a $500 donation from HCP&R. The 2nd contest is now open and will run through this Sunday, Sept. 6. For the next 2 weeks, Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will be donating $500 each week to the Hampshire County youth sports organization that receives the highest number of votes in our Facebook Contest. To be eligible to win, the youth sports organization must meet the following qualifications: (1) It must be located in Hampshire County. (2) It must have a minimum of 25 youth members.
Each contest will run for 7 days. To participate in the contest, you need to like our page, share the post and in the comment section vote for the youth sports organization you would like to receive the $500 award. On Monday, Sept. 7, we will tally the votes, announce a winner, and begin our 3rd and final contest. The Hampshire County Youth Soccer League is no longer eligible to win the contest, as each organization can only win once.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support your favorite youth sports organization while becoming more familiar with all that Hampshire County Parks and Recreation has to offer through Facebook.
Virtual Gymnastics Classes
HCP&R will be offering a virtual gymnastics class beginning September 5. The class will be held on Saturdays from 7:15 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. on Zoom. The registration fee will be $34 per month or $9 per session. The class is open to ages 3 and up.
If we get more than 6 participants at the same time, we will add another time slot and separate into groups by age. If anyone wants a 2nd class, we will be happy to add more days and times as well. Parents are welcome to watch and/or participate with their kids if they would like.
The goal of this class is to prepare children for gymnastics by teaching proper warmup and stretching techniques, as well as conditioning, flexibility and drills. While we are limited without actual equipment, there are still some important and fun exercises we can do before the indoor spaces open back up that will help make progress in the gym easier by creating a strong foundation.
The 30-minute online class will focus on strength and basics instead of actual skills and will include a 10-minute warmup/stretch followed by 20 minutes of conditioning/flexibility/drills. Although it won’t be quite as exciting as a full gymnastics class, it will definitely help participants understand how the body positions work, and it will help us hit the ground running once we can start classes inside.
Please wear something soft and stretchy that won’t get in the way of your movement. Bare feet or socks are preferred. If you have something soft to sit on (yoga mat, mattress or a cushion) for floor-based stretching and exercises, that’s a good idea to have as well.
Please contact Coach Paula Shaibani if you would like to enroll. Once you get in touch with her and register, you can pay via PayPal, Venmo or Zelle, or if you’d prefer to mail a check, that works too. She will then email you the Zoom link and you will be ready to go. If you have any questions, feel free to email Coach Shaibani at Pshaibani@gmail.com or you may call or text at 434-229-8347.
Bids Requested for Drywall and HVAC Work at Conference Center
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is requesting bids for installing and finishing the drywall and for installing the HVAC system at the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park, which is located at 121 Hampshire Park Lane on South Branch River Road, approximately 3 miles west of Romney, W. Va.
Bidders are requested to submit bids separating labor and materials costs. Bidders are required to submit a copy of their state business license and proof of liability insurance along with their bids.
Interested bidders can view the scope of the work and pick up the plans on Friday, Sept. 4, between 9:00 a.m. and noon at Hampshire Park.
Plans may also be obtained by calling HCP&R Director Larry See at 304-545-9629. Bids are due no later than Thursday, Sept. 17, at 1:00 p.m. The Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Walk To Be Fit Program
Our 2 main distribution points, FNB Bank and the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center, are open again to the public, so we are finally back to normal with our Walk To Be Fit Program.
If you haven’t registered yet, you still have plenty of time because the program runs through October 31. Just stop by any FNB location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square or Capon Bridge) or the Wellness Center at Hampshire Square and fill out a registration form. Don’t forget to pick up your tally sheets and your free pedometer when you register.
When your tally sheet is filled, return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you earn a reward. We will recognize 4 milestones this year: 100, 250, 500 and 1,000 miles. Prizes for 2020 include sling backpacks, stadium blankets, coffee mugs and portable chargers for your electronic devices.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and it’s recommended to help fight off the virus. What could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.