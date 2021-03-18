The Trojan grapplers were on the mat tonight at Hampshire High and they notched an impressive victory over visiting Jefferson 39-12. Gavin Hall, Grant Landis, Wes Landis, and Jacob Staub all picked up victories by defeating their opponents while other Trojans earned wins via forfeit.
