Nick Carroll Review Staff
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It’s the 3rd week in September and Hampshire (5-1-2) continues to play impressive and aggressive soccer. Last week the Golden Tornado felt the wrath of Hampshire as HHS won 8-1 at Rannells Field.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 4:26 pm
A trio of Trojans tallied a brace (2 goals in 1 game) including Dom Strawn, Brady Pyles and Trenton Timbrook. Carter Pyles and Mason Hott added the other goals for the Trojans.
Isaiah Hott led Hampshire with 2 assists while Dom Strawn, Brady Pyles and Dylan Streisel each added 1.
The Trojans completely suffocated Keyser and dominated possession taking 27 shots with 19 of those on frame.
Both the offense and defense have been stellar this season, as Hampshire has outscored their opponents 32-12 in 8 games.
Coach Robby Hott believes the players have a firm grasp on the system in year 3 and that has helped the Trojans find success on the pitch.
“They definitely understand the necessity of each position,” said Hott.
“It’s great to watch them play and build off that.”
One of the areas coach Hott is most pleased with is the ability of Hampshire to maintain control of the ball.
“The buildup of possession has been great to see this year,” said Hott.
“We are definitely moving in the right direction.”
The offense has been superb this year as a total of 8 players have managed to find the back of the net. Dom Strawn leads all scorers with 13 goals with Brady Pyles close in pursuit notching 7.
It’s not just Pyles and Strawn that can score the ball and that’s a big positive for coach Hott.
“As a coach, for me, it’s the best because you can look in the paper or look at MaxPreps and you don’t know which kid is going to score,” explained Hott.
“It gives you more threats and more options and the other team can’t just pinpoint 1 kid.”
Even more impressive so far this year has been the execution and fluidity on defense.
“They are playing top notch soccer,” said Hott about his defense.
“The entire defensive line and even the subs are playing strong. Whether it’s Isaiah Hott, Eli Embrey, Ethan Burkett, Dom Digruttolo or Caden Davis, they are giving us good minutes.”
The success of the defense had goalkeeper Mason Hott point out that he isn’t getting as many saves as he has in years past.
“That’s a wonderful thing,” said coach Hott with a chuckle.
“That means our defense and everybody above Mason is slowing the ball down before it gets to him.”
Overall coach Hott is pleased with the continuous improvement his team has shown so far.
“They are playing very good as a team.” o
