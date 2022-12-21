For the past 5 or 6 years, I have been doing my best to kill a decent buck with a muzzleloader without even an encounter to show for it. Throughout that time, many does and spikes have given me opportunities, but racked bucks have always eluded me. Since I don’t hunt anywhere with an ample amount of food, the woods are typically barren with deer after the firearms season, which makes it difficult. Even though I have had a hard time getting on a buck, I have learned a lot about hunting this time of year, and have put myself in better situations with each recurring season. Finally, on the next to last day of West Virginia’s Muzz season, I was able to pull the trigger on a racked buck.
I spent some time scouting after firearms season ended, just trying to find pockets of deer as they tend to bunch up as it gets further into winter. Many of the places that are good throughout the rest of the season became wastelands as far as deer are concerned. It is almost as though a deck of cards gets reshuffled. The deer spend a lot of time in a place all season, then at the drop of a hat, move to a new area to find food. After a few evenings of boot scouting and glassing, I figured out some areas that seemed to have deer frequenting them.
I spent a few short evenings after school in the woods when the season came in. It is tough this time of year with the time change, but I try to make the most of it. Although those evenings yielded no deer sightings, I wasn’t necessarily discouraged as I have been down this road many times. I figured I just needed to keep chipping away at the particular bedding area and food source I was hunting.
On Thursday of Muzz season, the giant ice storm rolled through which kept me from getting in the woods, but Friday afternoon, I headed out early and eagerly hoped the deer would be moving in the daylight. Sure enough, they were and I bumped a shooter buck out of an old cattle pasture while I was walking in at 1 in the afternoon. Frustrated, I moved to a different location in hopes of seeing a different buck but was left with just a few doe sightings. Chipper, I woke up early Saturday morning determined to sneak into a bedding area and beat the deer back to their bed. I crept in extremely early, climbed a tree, and watched as the sunrise brightened the world, but was skunked as far as deer were concerned. It was a long, chilly sit, which is the norm this time of year.
After the morning hunt, I ran home for a quick bit to eat, then decided to move into the area where I had jumped the buck the day prior for the evening hunt. Arriving even earlier than the previous day, I climbed about 8 feet up into a large white oak and readied myself for a 6-hour sit. I figured the deer may move early again, so I was on pins and needles the entire time, which was good because around 3:30, I caught movement roughly 250 yards away in the woods. Slowly, I put my binoculars up and noticed it was definitely the buck from the day prior. He was by no means a monster, but definitely a shooter in this situation.
The buck was alone, moving with little hurry as he inched his way toward the edge of the pasture. I had ranged a few spots previously and knew that if he entered the pasture in the place I was expecting, it would be roughly 200 yards away, which is a really long shot with a muzzleloader. My only hope was that he would feed out into the field, bringing him a bit closer.
Just as I predicted, he jumped into the pasture at 190 yards and proceeded to feed in the same spot for 15 minutes. Since there was plenty of daylight, I elected to see if he would get closer. Feeding in circles, I continued to range him- 191, 189, 183, 189, etc. All of a sudden, he turned like he was finished feeding and began slowly walking back to the timberline. Figuring I was going to have to take the shot, I ranged quickly at 191 yards and he put his head down to take one last bite. Adjusting my scope to 9 power, I cocked the hammer and placed my 200-yard reticle on the middle of the buck’s shoulder. Settling the crosshairs, I slowly squeezed off and a large cloud of smoke filled the air.
Unsure of the result, I searched for the buck running off as the smoke cleared, but a tail flicking on the ground caught my eye. The buck had dropped in his tracks, and he lay there stone dead. To say I was elated was an understatement.
When I was young, I hated late-season hunting because I used the same strategies I implied throughout the rest of the season. It wasn’t until a few years ago when I learned the importance of re-finding the deer that I began to enjoy it. The bitter cold and driving wind bring a smile to my face now as I have built a repertoire of clothing that allows me to withstand the conditions. My expectations are usually low, which helps with the lack of deer sightings. Although I am now finished with buck hunting, I still have two archery doe tags in Pennsylvania that I intend to try and fill. Late-season archery is extremely challenging, which is why I love to do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.