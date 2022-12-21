Josh Crawford 2022

Josh Crawford

For the past 5 or 6 years, I have been doing my best to kill a decent buck with a muzzleloader without even an encounter to show for it. Throughout that time, many does and spikes have given me opportunities, but racked bucks have always eluded me. Since I don’t hunt anywhere with an ample amount of food, the woods are typically barren with deer after the firearms season, which makes it difficult. Even though I have had a hard time getting on a buck, I have learned a lot about hunting this time of year, and have put myself in better situations with each recurring season. Finally, on the next to last day of West Virginia’s Muzz season, I was able to pull the trigger on a racked buck. 

I spent some time scouting after firearms season ended, just trying to find pockets of deer as they tend to bunch up as it gets further into winter. Many of the places that are good throughout the rest of the season became wastelands as far as deer are concerned. It is almost as though a deck of cards gets reshuffled. The deer spend a lot of time in a place all season, then at the drop of a hat, move to a new area to find food. After a few evenings of boot scouting and glassing, I figured out some areas that seemed to have deer frequenting them. 

