Wilson Lanes wins 2023 WV Moose

The Wilson Lanes team representing Keyser Moose and Romney Moose clubs won the team event at the 2023 West Virginia State Moose Tournament held at Rose Bowl Lanes in Wheeling a couple weeks ago. Representing Wilson Lanes: Amanda Greene, Shawn Kelly, Bob Greene and Bryan Jose.

2023 WV State Moose Tournament

    Top 10 (out of 20 teams)

