BERKELEY SPRINGS – After running against some of the best competition in the state to start the season, the Trojan girls found comfort in facing familiar foes hailing from the eastern panhandle and finished atop of the podium.
“This should give them a boost of confidence,” said coach Bill Lipps.
“They should be energized by this race. Hopefully when we go over to the Progressive (Invitational in Cumberland) we will finish higher than we have in the past few years.”
It’s important to point out that the Trojan girls finished 3 points ahead of Hedgesville to capture 1st place, a team they finished behind at the Frankfort Invitational the week prior.
“I think our girls have been working hard,” said Lipps.
“I think the course had a little play in it as well. We just need to keep focused on keep pushing hard.”
Coach Lipps pointed out one girl in particular that helped the Trojans win top spot on the podium.
“Peyton Asbury’s strong race this week kept 3 points off the board which gave us the victory,” explained Lipps.
The boys had a good day at Cacapon State Park as well finishing tied for 3rd.
“We are seeing some progress,” said Lipps.
“We are pleased that 3 of our boys finished ahead of the top Hedgesville runners but we got to get our 4 and 5 runners closer.”
Hampshire has the week off this week but they will continue to working hard to improve.
“We add an extra workout since we have an extra day of rest,” explained Lipps. o
Berkeley Springs Invitational
3. Bailey Nichols – 24:47
15. Ambrielle Odom – 27:53
18. Elowyn Boward – 29:04
6. Mason Cardamone – 21:16
9. Richard Hudson – 21:48
53. Josiah Lester – 27:21
7. Berkeley Springs – 171
10. St. Maria Goretti – 188
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.